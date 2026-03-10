TikTok star Otweytwey has opened up about her marriage with her ex-husband, singer C-Nero, in a new video

The online personality who announced the end of her marriage in 2024 revealed the role she played during their wedding

Otweytwey's bold claim about sponsoring their wedding with her money has sparked conversation on social media

Popular Nigerian TikToker Kate Dennis, better known as Otweytwey, has finally shared insight into her failed marriage with Afrobeats singer and husband of two years, Enuawere Collins, aka C-Nero, after she announced her divorce from him in 2024.

Otweytwey, known for her relatable and entertaining content on TikTok, and her now-former husband had gained popularity together for their fun and engaging videos, which quickly attracted netizens.

However, she announced the end of their union in December 2024 in an emotional video on Instagram.

Otweytwey reveals she sponsored her wedding

In a recent video from a podcast, gistndvibwivpele, which surfaced on social media on Monday, March 10, Otweytwey, revealed that she fully funded her 2024 wedding to C-Nero, including the cash he publicly sprayed at the event.

According to the TikTok star, she paid for everything down to the ring. She, however, revealed their parents were not aware that she financed their wedding.

She disclosed that C-Nero was doing well for himself when they met, alleging that he made his money from gambling.

"I sponsored my wedding. I paid for everything down to the ring, but our parents think he did. The money he was spraying on our wedding day was my money. When I met him, he was okay, he made his money from gambling," TikToker Otweytwey said as she spoke about her failed marriage to C-Nero.

The video of Otweytwey speaking about her failed marriage to C-Nero is below:

Reactions trail Otweytwey's revelation about her wedding

Her revelation has sparked conversation on marital equity, with many criticising her for concealing the sponsorship. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

sodyOka4 reacted:

"If a woman has ever helped you due to financial downturn, do everything as soon as possible to elevate yourself financially. If you fail to find your feet in record time, you will never escape the embarrassment that will follow henceforth."

TochiPN said:

"You go dey sponsor your wedding lol Why on earth would you do that. Any man that's not capable of sponsoring his wedding (it doesn't have to be luxurious) should not bother getting married, else, you are just inviting more problems to yourself."

zamanip20 said:

"What about the car he bought for you. That you were showcasing on TikTok live dat year."

aebee_apparel commented:

"You mean to tell us that you paid your own bride price?"

wisdomhostel said:

"She paid for the entire wedding, even the ring, and still made it look like he did to protect his image. Sometimes people do a lot for love that others never see until the relationship ends."

zbetty_spring reacted:

"You won't tell your parents the truth for them to advice you better. It is when the matter is beyond repair you'll come out with the whole truth."

SLuxeel commented"

"is there a need to bring this to the public now? it ended why not nurse your heart and move on?"

