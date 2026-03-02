Juliana dismissed all rumors of a feud with Funke Akindele, describing the box office queen as her "industry mother"

Nollywood actress Olayode Juliana, widely known as Toyo Baby, has set the record straight about her relationship with industry heavyweight Funke Akindele.

This is coming after both reconciled in 2023 after a bitter feud.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, the actress dismissed rumours suggesting there is bad blood between her and the filmmaker.

According to her, nothing could be further from the truth.

Olayode described Funke Akindele as someone she deeply respects and loves, stressing that their bond remains intact.

“Funke Akindele, she’s somebody I really respect and love. You know, I look up to her. She’s an amazing human being,” she said.

The actress went on to liken their relationship to that of a mother and child in the movie industry.

She stated:

“So me and Funke Akindele are like mother to child, like industry mother to me. So no lele, no yawa, no nothing. Nothing dey!”

Juliana addresses her no-kiss stance

Toyo Baby also addressed a topic that has long generated curiosity — her refusal to kiss in movies.

The actress maintained that it is a personal decision rooted in her beliefs.

“Before you go see me where I go kiss for film, maybe they cast me with my husband. That’s if I marry an actor, which I don’t want to marry an actor,” she said.

Reflecting on her early days in Nollywood, the actress admitted she once struggled with public criticism.

She revealed:

“Before, when I just started for this industry, if anybody talked about me, I would cry and say, oh, I’m not like this. Until you see me for real hold my shirt or slap my face, by that time, I’ll know you’re dragging me,” she added, explaining that she now ignores baseless comments.

Perhaps the most thought-provoking part of her interview was her take on purity.

According to Olayode, purity is often reduced to sexual matters, but she believes it goes much deeper.

“I believe personally say, the life of purity is the life where God don call all of us to live,” she said.

She explained that purity should extend to character, finances, workplace conduct, and even governance.

