Juliana Olayode has addressed ongoing rumours that she refuses to work with producers because she's too proud and unwilling to participate in kissing scenes in Nollywood films

The actress shared a heartfelt video on social media, explaining her decision to avoid roles involving kissing and body-revealing outfits

Olayode clarified that she is open to working with any producer or director, as long as her role does not go against her Christian faith and personal boundaries

Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, popularly known for her role as Toyosi in Funke Akindele’s hit series Jenifa’s Diary, has spoken out to address rumours about her career choices.

Through her Instagram and TikTok platforms, she explained that her refusal to take kissing roles or wear revealing outfits is not due to pride or unwillingness to work with others, but rather a personal decision rooted in her Christian faith and consecration.

Juliana clarified that she remains open to working with any producer or director, provided the role does not conflict with her spiritual boundaries.

She emphasised that her decision is not a judgement on colleagues who embrace such roles, but a personal conviction she has chosen to uphold.

The actress said that, by sharing her perspective, she sought to correct false claims that she avoids collaborations or considers herself superior to others in the industry.

Juliana Olayode rose to fame playing Toyosi in Jenifa’s Diary, where her performance quickly made her a household name.

Since then, she has featured in several Nollywood projects, building a reputation as one of the rising talents in the industry.

Her recent statement comes after hearing rumours that she deliberately distances herself from producers, which she described as hurtful and misleading.

In her message, Olayode expressed gratitude to filmmakers she has already worked with, noting that she values every opportunity given to her.

She also mentioned her admiration for several leading industry figures and her hope to collaborate with them in the future, trusting that the right timing will make it possible.

Watch Juliana Olayde's video below:

Netizens react to Juliana Olayode's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@QingBankse said:

"Stop Lying, We Are Not Kids Here, Everyone Knows That 'Consecration' Excuse Is Just PR, Nobody Believes You Are Too Holy To Act, This Is Just Pretending Morality While Chasing Clout."

@NnayiLexon commented:

"Everyone has their principles and it's always good to be a disciplined actor or actress. But let that million dollars role come from that world class movie, she'll forget her manners and jump on the deal."

@MindOfNaijaLife wrote:

"Everyone has the right to set personal boundaries. If that's her conviction, it should be respected."

@Tinaabold reacted:

"It's good to have standards but in your closet, make sure you're also living a righteous life."

@x_pricze said:

"That's very impressive for an actress in this day and time. I still wonder how married people cope with their partners kissing and being int!mate on the screen with other people."

@Kenzman commented:

"Good for her. Staying true to her faith in an industry that thrives on compromising values shows real strength and self-respect."

