Funke Akindele opened up about the intense pressure she faced and how it transformed her

The Nollywood star shared how life’s challenges taught her patience, discipline, and emotional strength

Her recent reflections and motivational messages have caught the interest of fans and netizens

Award-winning Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has opened up about the pressures she faced in the movie industry and how they helped shape her into the person she is today.

In a recent post shared on her Instagram page, the box-office queen reflected on her journey, revealing that the weight of expectations and challenges did not break her spirit.

Funke Akindele reveals the hidden struggles behind her success. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Instead, she said the experiences helped her grow.

“The pressure didn’t break me. It matured me. It taught me patience, discipline, and emotional control,” she wrote.

Since attaining billionaire status, the actress has consistently shared motivational messages with her followers, encouraging them to remain strong in the face of challenges.

See her post below:

A few days ago, she spoke about rejection, explaining that every “no” she received prepared her for the “yes” that truly mattered. According to her, rejection does not reduce a person’s worth but rather redirects them to better opportunities.

In an earlier post, Akindele also reflected on her first cinema movie, Return of Jenifa, which grossed N35 million and emerged as the highest-grossing movie in 2011. She expressed amazement at how far she has come and thanked everyone who supported her journey in the industry.

The filmmaker further spoke about her passion for storytelling, describing filmmaking as what she truly loves to do. She expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to share her talent with her fans and build a thriving career in Nollywood.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Funke Akindele was caught up in a heated exchange with her male colleague and filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, in a drama that has continued to make waves online.

Funke Akindele shares advice after enduring career pressure. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Afolayan had commented about colleagues who rely on dance skits and social media challenges to sell their projects, explaining that such methods drain his energy and distract him from his creative focus.

In response, Funke made it clear she was not responsible for anyone else’s struggles in the industry.

Fans applaud Funke Akindele

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

babarex0 said:

"Always active ❤️."

eniola_badmus said:

"Elle mi."

top.rated__ said:

"Soft life always, maami 😍❤️."

yemiglory9 said:

"Lafunky La hot 🔥 ❤️❤️❤️."

hardeholaharbisola said:

"Aunty you look so sweet and you radiate peace. Your shoe game is always peng, love what you are wearing ma."

mo_wash_multipurpose said:

"My woman all time❤️❤️❤️."

adedoyinaderonke_ said:

"Our own super humaannnn❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Congratulations Ogo nlaaaaa we go harder this December."

What Omotola Jalade said about dance videos

Legit.ng previously reported that actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde stirred conversations in the movie industry after openly criticising the growing trend of dancing on social media to promote films.

Omotola stated clearly that she cannot dance to market a movie, describing such an approach as unprofessional. She said she does not believe dancing should be a requirement for movie promotion.

According to her, she only dances when she feels like it, not when it becomes a marketing obligation.

Source: Legit.ng