Nigerian actress Juliana Olayode has expressed her frustration with her friends following their impact in her life

The Nigerian thespian took to her social media page to heavily lash out at her friends for refusing to find her a man

In the now trending video that has now attracted tons of attention, Juliana was seen shouting while questioning their presence in her life

The quest to find a man by single ladies in 2024 is getting crazier by the day, and celebrities are not left out.

A video of Nigerian actress Juliana Olayode, known for her character as Toyo Baby in Jenifa's Diary, has buzzed the internet.

Juliana Olayode says her friends must find her a man. Credit: @oloyedejuliana

In the video recording spotted by Legit.ng, Juliana slammed her friends for refusing to find her a husband. She complained of not seeing their impact on her life and added that they needed to get her a husband as soon as possible.

Juliana also noted that her friend has been refusing to drag her to places where she would find potential suitors.

The actress painfully added that no one texts her or checks on her, which needs to change.

She wrote:

"Tag all your friends that have refused to find you a husband/ wife, let us drag them together"

Watch the clip here:

Reactions to Juliana's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@oreadywriter:

"Emphasis on drag me out! You are fighting for the sisterhood 😂😂😂😂."

@ayoobamiji:

"How this talk take concern me again this girl? 🤲🏾."

@soft_millionaire:

"Egbami are you looking for husband you this lady 😂😂😂😂😂after all the unread dms."

@kingsleypeters_:

"It’s the “and you people are marrying” for me😂😂😂."

@medlinboss:

"My Baby pls where is that neighbor that has been liking you since and refused to like back."

@sharonn.cyril:

"😂😂😂 singles all over the globe are protesting at this point."

Juliana Olayode showers appreciation on her creator

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode shared charming photos of her gorgeous self to commemorate her birthday on June 7, 2023.

The Jenifa Diary’s cast thanked her creator for not letting her down, declaring that He is the reason she is living and glowing.

Toyo Baby, fondly called, flooded social media with lovely photos of her in pink and white attire.

