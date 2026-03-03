Bambam celebrated her two daughters, who share close March birthdays, with a heartfelt gesture

The actress shared an emotional message and had a special outreach to mark the occasion

Fans, however, couldn’t help but notice her husband Teddy A’s absence amid rumours about their marriage

Former Big Brother Naija housemate and actress Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, is celebrating her daughters as they mark their birthdays this week.

The proud mother of two has two girls, Zendaya, born on March 5, and Maya, born on March 3.

With their birthdays falling just days apart, Bambam appeared to celebrate them together in a heartwarming way.

Taking to her Instagram page, the wife of fellow reality star Teddy A shared a touching video of herself, her team, and her daughters visiting an orphanage to mark the special occasion.

In the clip, Bambam and her girls were seen spending time with the children and sharing gifts as part of the birthday outreach.

However, fans quickly noticed the absence of Teddy A from the celebration, sparking reactions across social media.

While some netizens questioned why he was not present, others focused on applauding Bambam for using her children’s birthday to give back to society.

In a lengthy and emotional message to her daughters, Bambam described Maya and Zendaya as her “answered prayers” and “daily reminder that God still creates miracles.”

She expressed how motherhood has changed her, saying watching them grow has stretched her, softened her, and taught her how deep a mother’s love can truly go.

“My sweet girls, you are the rhythm of my heart. Watching you grow has stretched me, softened me, and taught me how deep a mother’s love can truly go. I look at you, and I see purpose. I see light. I see God’s promises walking around in tiny shoes,” she wrote.

The actress also extended her prayers to children in orphanages and homes around the world, reminding them that they are seen, loved, and valued.

Citing Bible verses from Isaiah 54:13 and John 14:16, she prayed for God’s guidance, protection, comfort, and peace over her daughters and every child being celebrated in March.

See her post below:

Bambam and Teddy A trend online

As reactions poured in, fans praised Bambam for her thoughtful gesture and powerful message, while others remain curious about Teddy A’s absence from the family celebration.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

2610kitchen said:

"Same birthday? That’s so cool 🙌🙌."

ediudi said:

"Una wahala for that Nigeria nor too much like this..monitoring spirits everywhere."

1alexis_row said:

"Raise eyebrow as per my family member🙄."

eseremidi said:

"He is on shot . He is not around. Happy birthday darlings."

obiagelidbee said:

"Person family decision I go come raise eyebrow?"

seduction_apparel said:

"lol 😂. Wetin concern us with this one? Mtchew 😂😂."

chef_ivyjones1 said:

"They both playing the game of chess ♟️ 😂."

___rayomiii said:

"Her babies don’t even share same date, they’re two days apart but yes agenda must agend for you bloggers…let these people drink water and drop cup🤦‍♀️."

l.a.d.y_c.l.a.i.r.e said:

"Abeg who will make the video is it the wife😂🤲🤲."

malian_kanoute1988 said:

"It's obvious they have issues in their marriage but I personally hope it's resolved bcos i liked them."

janegoretti said:

"Make netizens rest."

queensusz said:

"Netizens should worry about their families."

Teddy A addresses domestic violence claims

Legit.ng earlier reported that Teddy A spoke publicly about the domestic violence allegations that once ignited controversy around his marriage to Bambam.

Teddy A addressed the issue during a recent appearance on the WithChude podcast, where he described the allegations as false, shocking, and emotionally damaging to both his family and public image.

According to him, the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including claims that the alleged abuse occurred during her pregnancy.

