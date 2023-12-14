Up-and-coming actress Juliana Olayode recently reunited with her former boss, Funke Akindele, for the new movie "A Tribe Called Judah"

Juliana Olayode, during a chat with Legit.ng shared her experience getting to work with Funke Akindele again

The actress also shared a titbit about what to expect in the new movie and why she thinks it is set to shatter several records in Nollywood

Upcoming Nollywood actress Juliana Olayode, famous for her Toyobaby role in the viral sitcom Jenifa, recently returned to working with ace filmmaker Funke Akindele as they bury the hatchet.

Juliana revealed during her chat with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons, how it felt to work on the same project with Funke Akindele again.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Toyo Baby went online to apologise to her senior colleague.

She shared how she had to deal with different emotions just by being on the same set with her.

Juliana Olayode shares her feelings after reuniting with Funke Akindele

Years after they stopped being on talking terms, Toyo Baby and her big sis, Funke Akindele, recently buried the hatchet to deliver a monster movie that is set to shake the Nigerian cinema records to its core. Juliana spoke about the gush of emotions she felt working with the filmmaker who gave her her big break.

"It was a beautiful experience, amazing, I had different emotions. From excitement to joy, tears, reconnection, it was just beautiful."

However, she turned down the opportunity to share how they resolved their issues, saying:

"I don't I can't share that just yet."

Our relationship on set was beautiful - Juliana Olayode

The actress spoke about her on-set relationship with Funke. She shared different intricacies she had to deal with.

"The truth is working on set with her was beautiful. It felt like nothing ever happened."

Juliana shares with fans what they should look out for in the new movie

She revealed that it's a family film with so many things for fans to look out for and enjoy. Juliana Olayode noted that it is nothing short of a blockbuster set to create a new highest-earning record, which coincidentally was held by Funke.

