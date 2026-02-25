Busola Oke confessed that she reached a breaking point where she could no longer provide basic meals for herself

She lamented that in the current Nigerian climate, having a divine gift and immense talent is no longer a guarantee of financial security or success

The singer shared a touching account of how the crowd that surrounded her during her glory days has vanished

Gospel singer Busola Oke, widely known as Eleyele, has opened up on the emotional video she recently made.

In the clip, she lamented that talent and spiritual gifts no longer guarantee success in Nigeria.

Now, the singer, who has had a long-running battle, has explained what truly pushed her to that breaking point.

In an interview with actress Biola Bayo, shared on Wednesday, February 25, Eleyele revealed that hunger and depression were behind her public outcry.

“I posted that video because I was hungry and depressed. If I tell you what I have been through… there are days I won’t be able to provide food for myself,” she said.

The singer clarified that despite her emotional state, she never threatened to take her own life.

“I never said I was going to kill myself. I am a good Christian, and I know the implications of that,” she added.

According to her, the shows she attends barely cover transportation costs, leaving her with little to survive on.

“The shows that I attend can only fend for my transport. I can’t even feed from it. I don’t even know my life could be like this,” she confessed.

She disclosed that when her career was thriving, she had many people around her. But now, she feels alone.

“When things were going well, I had many people around me. Now, I feel abandoned,” she said.

Watch her interview below

Reactions trail Busola 'Eleyele' Oke's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@officialthemmy_d noted:

"I thought I'm the only person going through a lot😢... May The Lord Heal and Comfort all the heavy hearts out there"

@hadeydayorfabrics wrote:

"And my bro was playing her song today in the car was asking him that you dreamt about this woman today cos it has been long we heard from her…. Love and light always mama"

@lustrefeel_sutanas shared:

"Honestly she’s not even lying… she’s going through what she said… your light will shine again my woman"

@omolara_gbagba shared:

"We are all going thru it the pple we have around us are not even ready to help bt once bad things happen they will deny we never asked for help..it is well sis"

