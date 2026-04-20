Nigerian singer Davido and his wife Chioma turned heads online following his amazing time at Coachella

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Afrobeats star thrilled fans and netizens at the global music festival

Following that, the music star shared some of the warm moments he had with his wife in their private pool

Nigerian singer Davido, born David Adeleke, has caught the attention of many online after he made a post of himself and his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

The Unavailable hitmaker took to his Instagram story in the early hours of April 20, 2026, to share a romantic moment with Chioma as they had fun swimming together.

Fans stunned as Davido shares after-party details with Chioma. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer made his long-awaited debut at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where he delivered a splendid musical performance.

The 2026 Grammy nominee performed a 45-minute set on the Gobi Stage on Saturday, April 11, in Indio, California, opening with his breakout hit Dami Duro. However, the couple created a buzz around the global festival on April 19 as the much-loved made an appearance with his wife, Chioma, during the second week of the event

Following their high-energy turn-up, Davido and his wife decided to enjoy some moments in their private pool and share it with their fans and their followers.

What seemed to have caught the attention of many was Chioma’s backside visibly floating in the pool.

See the picture below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido shared plans he is putting in place for his children.

The singer revealed that he does not want any of his children to pursue careers in the entertainment industry.

In a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, the singer explained that his children will instead work in his father, Deji Adeleke’s companies.

Davido said the decision was influenced by the struggles he faced before achieving fame, noting that working in his father’s businesses would provide his children with stability and make life easier for them.

He recalled how his father’s refusal to support his music career in the early days “killed his joy,” though he eventually proved his determination to succeed.

When asked if he would prefer his kids to join the industry or work with their grandfather, Davido replied:

“Omo, go and work with my dad. Every Christmas, my dad takes all the grandkids with him. And I could just see that upon all the things he has, including multiple private jets and all that, his happiness is him seeing his grandchildren.”

The singer added that his father’s joy in spending time with his grandchildren made him realise what truly matters in life.

Netizens react to Davido's pool picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ngozi_jessie said:

"Wahala for who no like David and Chioma 😂😂😂."

gera023333 said:

"Davido really knows how to make the worwor mumudus community cry blood😂😂😂😂."

teamchivido said:

"Chaii I wish instagram can allow us to reply comments with pictures, this particular one go too suffer for my hand ehn 😂."

lucci_gucci_official said:

"I love this Energy Chioma is giving 8ters 😂😂😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏."

keshbeautyy said:

"That joy inside you watching your best couple 😂."

oanda_agrofarms said:

"Na only a witch will dislike @thechefchi babe is so peaceful."

aduramigbemi_ said:

"My fav still use hand pack him property inside pool 😂😂❤️❤️❤️."

___missxlaga said:

"Oya another twins for us coachetwins❤️ ❤️."

chomz_mama said:

"This picture speaks louder than noise 😂😂😂 is giving everything and more😍😍😍."

pamelatokyere said:

"This Coachella weekend sweet too much 😂😂😂😂😂😂. Na another set of twins we dey expect oooo 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️😂😂😂. Cry babies, is everything OK now? Or you want more 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 😂😂😂😂."

Fans react as Davido shares post-coachella experience with Chioma. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido gushes about Chioma's new look

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido caused a buzz after he shared a video showing his wife, Chioma's new look.

The video reposted by David showed Chioma all smiles as she flaunted her new hairstyle.

Taking to the comment section of a fan page on Instagram, Davido gushed about Chioma as he simply wrote, "Come to daddy."

Source: Legit.ng