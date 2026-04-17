Bobrisky has reacted to a troll who insulted him for commenting on a post by sharing proof of the man's secret affection for him years ago

The social media personality was told to shut up and keep his distance from the lady, but he quickly hit back by exposing a 2020 love message from the same person trolling him

Bobrisky suggested that people who act like that might need their heads checked at a psychiatric hospital, as he questioned why people get so angry when their private messages are ignored

Social media users often expect famous figures or celebrities to ignore petty online insults from random strangers to maintain their dignity while moving on with their daily lives.

However, popular Nigerian crossdresser and social media personality, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, has decided to expose the hypocrisy of a troll who publicly attacked him after privately expressing love.

Bobrisky drags Instagram troll who sent him romantic DM in 2020, but now insults him publicly over his transgender identity. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The drama started when the crossdresser commented, "My hot sister", on a loved-up post on Instagram.

An Instagram user with the handle @molecule256 told the celebrity to shut his mouth. The troll claimed that the lady in the photo does not mingle with people like Bobrisky, directly insulting the controversial social media personality for being transgender.

He wrote:

"@bobrisky222 gbenu oshi soun ... She no dey mingle with people like you."

Bobrisky did not take the insult lightly and decided to dig through his old archives for proof.

He shared a screenshot from March 2020 showing the same person begging for a secret meeting in Lekki, Lagos state.

The old DM reads:

"Bobrisky am also leaving in lekki. how can I see u, I really love u so much ... From ur lovely fan"

This evidence proved that the critic was once a very devoted admirer.

Furious at the double standards, the celebrity transgender suggested that such people actually need a serious mental evaluation.

He wondered if people get angry when their messages are ignored, and noted that this behaviour is the reason he refuses to open his private messages.

"Dis is why i don't open my Instagram dm. Is it that they get angry you don't reply their Dm or what? Cos some of you need to check urself in yaba home where they are treating mad people. I commented on my sister page, not on ur page, yet you have d gut to come under my comment on his page to insult me without doing anything to you."

Check out the post below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@aziel_barbie said:

"Na so dem dey do 😂. DM in private, shame you in public. Ask you out in private, look down on you in public. Men!"

@stargirlkhadi commented:

"The moment you don't give them audience like this …. They'll turn to troll 😂😂😂"

@alih_ilemona wrote:

"Why shame someone in public then be in their dms begging 😂😂Men 😭"

@becoming_anu reacted:

"One thing about bob she always comes with receipts 😂😂"

@chisom____e said:

"Make man Dey toast him fellow man🙆🏻‍♀️ God abeg🤲🏼"

@real_anu19 commented:

"Nah almost all IG men dey bobrisky Dm 😂 but una go dey act like say una hate her 😂"

@samuelnnosh wrote:

"Once you yab them , the first thing they do is to check if you've messaged them before😂"

Bobrisky slams Nigeria over US-Iran war

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bobrisky expressed frustration with Nigeria's handling of its citizens during the ongoing US-Iran war.

The crossdresser criticised the government for failing to provide evacuation support while other nations were flying their people out of danger, comparing Nigeria's response to countries that quickly sent aircraft to rescue their citizens.

Bobrisky also highlighted what he described as misplaced priorities within Nigeria, pointing out how bandits flaunt ransom money online without consequences, while agencies like the EFCC focus on citizens spraying money at parties.

Source: Legit.ng