Armed terrorists have invaded the Wodata community in Kwara during Jumu’at prayer hours, killing a farmer on his farmland

The attackers reportedly looted shops and caused panic as residents fled the community for safety

The victim was rushed for treatment, but died en route due to severe gunshot injury and delayed medical access

Armed terrorists on Friday, April 17, invaded Wodata community via Zambufu in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara state.

Armed attackers invade Kwara community during jumu’at prayer. Photo: Atanda, Getty/KOLA SULAIMON

Source: UGC

Legit.ng learned that the terrorists killed a farmer identified as Mr Amos and looted several shops during the fresh attack that occurred around Jumu’at prayer time.

A community source who spoke with Legit.ng on Friday evening said the attackers stormed the agrarian settlement while many residents were observing Jumu’at prayers, creating panic as villagers fled for safety.

“The terrorists came when many people were at the mosque for Jumu’at prayer. It was a very terrifying situation because nobody expected them at that time,” the source told Legit.ng.

“They first moved around the community, and some of them went towards the farms. Others targeted shops and looted food items and other goods before people could react.”

According to the source, the deceased, Mr Amos, and his brother had gone to harvest cassava on their farmland when the attackers struck.

“Amos and his brothers were Christians. So they did not perform Jumu’at. They were working on their farms when the bandits came."

“He was on top of a tractor while people were loading cassava. Immediately, they saw the bandits; those on the ground ran for their lives. Amos tried to come down from the tractor, but before he could do that, they shot him in the stomach,” the source said.

How residents tried to save victim

The community source further told Legit.ng that the victim was rushed for emergency treatment but died while being moved to Ilorin due to the severity of the gunshot wound and the delay in accessing proper medical care.

“We tried to save him. They took him first to a nearby health facility, but they said the injury was too severe. They referred him to Ilorin, but he died on the way because he lost too much blood,” the source said.

Fear in Kwara village after attack during jumu’at prayer leaves farmer dead.

Source: Original

The source also blamed the death partly on poor healthcare infrastructure in the area.

“This is a community where there are no functional hospitals equipped for emergencies like this. What we have is a primary health centre in Zambufu, and everybody knows it cannot handle serious gunshot injuries,” the source lamented.

Residents said the attack happened less than one kilometre from Wodata village, heightening fears among farmers and villagers who say armed groups have become increasingly bold in launching attacks close to populated areas.

The community source added that shops were also looted during the invasion.

“They carted away provisions and foodstuffs from some shops. People are living in fear because this is no longer just attacks in the bush; they are entering communities freely,” the source said.

Gunmen kill soldiers, abduct residents in Kwara

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that gunmen attacked the Kemanji community in Kwara state around 3:00 a.m. on Friday, April 20, following an alleged threat letter circulated days earlier.

The attackers reportedly engaged security forces in a prolonged gun battle, killing at least five soldiers and abducting seven residents. Witnesses said the assailants also used explosives and overwhelmed local defence efforts during the raid.

Source: Legit.ng