Carter Efe opens up on father’s demise and family struggles during school years

"My Father Passed Away When I Was in Secondary School": Carter Efe Opens Up on Family Struggles
- Nigerian comedian and singer Carter Efe has opened up on how his father passed away when he was in secondary school
- The content creator revealed how much his late father earned as a police sergeant and expressed wonder at how he managed to provide for the entire household on that small salary
- Some social media users praised parents who raise families on modest incomes, while others spoke about the sad reality of law enforcement officers in Nigeria
Popular Nigerian content creator and singer Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, famously known as Carter Efe, has shared a personal story about losing his father while still in secondary school and the challenges his family faced during that period.
The comedian made the revelation during a livestream while speaking about his childhood and upbringing.
He revealed that his father worked as a police officer who was at the rank of a sergeant when he passed away.
Carter Efe said his father died in 2015 while he was in Junior Secondary School 2, leaving the family to cope with the difficulties that followed.
He explained that his father earned a modest salary of ₦50,000 at the time, yet managed to provide for the household despite the limited income.
Reflecting on those years, the content creator expressed admiration for how his father was able to sustain the family with such earnings, noting that it was not an easy responsibility.
His father’s passing marked a turning point in his life, as he had to grow up quickly and understand the realities of financial struggles at a young age.
Carter Efe rose to fame as a skit maker before venturing into music, where he gained recognition for his energetic style and collaborations.
Sharing this story gives fans a glimpse into the challenges behind his success and the resilience that has defined his path.
“My father passed away, but many people didn’t know. He passed away in 2015 when I was in JSS 2. He was a police sergeant earning ₦50,000 at the time. Sometimes I wonder how he managed to take care of all of us with that salary.”
Watch Carter Efe's video below:
Fans react to Carter Efe's story
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@6twenny6 said:
"Omo same thing I wonder everyday. With that Salary how my papa take care of 7 children, still buy car and build house???"
@powerchibueze commented:
"50k was enough then… because that was during Goodluck regime."
@buildwithjulius wrote:
"Raising a family on so little shows real sacrifice. Respect to all parents grinding in silence."
@debrandcompass reacted:
"The sad truth is that when we step out to protest against corruption in government, the same set of police men will stand against the people like the have it all good at home."
@TimoWernar said:
"Sad reality of many parents in law enforcement agencies in Nigeria. It would shock you to know that, they still pay them the same amount since 2015."
Carter Efe becomes Africa's most-followed streamer
In a previous report, Legit.ng disclosed that Carter Efe set an impressive record on Twitch after his livestream with music star Davido, who stormed his programme.
During the livestream, Carter Efe gained 135 new followers on Twitch, surpassing 500,000 followers and overtaking his colleague Shanks Comics, who has 406,000 on the platform.
Davido congratulated Carter Efe on his achievement and urged him not to use his platform to fight or spread negativity.
