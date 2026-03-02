Popular Nigerian streamer Kolu opens up about the reason behind his unique stature during a recent podcast appearance

He shared personal insights about his early birth and how it affected his growth

The content creator also spoke briefly about his family and a painful loss from his childhood

Popular Nigerian streamer and TikToker, Kolu, has opened up about the reason behind his unique physique and shared personal details about his family.

Speaking during a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast, Kolu explained that he was born prematurely, which he believes affected his growth.

Streamer Kolu opens up about his height and family background. Credit: @koluwahala

Source: Instagram

According to the content creator, he was delivered at seven months instead of the usual nine months. He said this early birth played a major role in his stature.

“I was born prematurely at 7 months, not 9 months. That is why I look like this,” he said during the interview.

Kolu also spoke about his family background, revealing that he lost his mother at a very young age. Despite the loss, he shared that his father is still alive.

“I have parents, but my mother is late. She died a long time ago. But my father is still alive,” he added.

The streamer’s revelation has sparked conversations online, with many fans praising him for speaking openly about his life and experiences.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian singer Candy Bleakz left many worried after she shared an update about the alleged arrest of Kolu in the United Kingdom following a dispute involving a missing passport on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

According to Candy Bleakz, Kolu was arrested in the UK after he could not provide his passport. She claimed the issue escalated after he failed to provide his travel document, prompting authorities to intervene.

The situation allegedly led to Kolu’s detention as investigations began. The singer revealed she has remained at the station trying to talk things out with the police.

Oluomo of Derby, who is a founder of a group of Nigerians based in the UK, came out to dismiss the reports of Kolu's arrest.

He revealed the TikTok star was already on his way back to Nigeria, adding that he had a great time during his stay in the UK.

"Kolu wasn’t arrested in the UK. To clarify, he is already on his way back to Nigeria. I just spoke with his promoter, Billque, on the phone and can confirm this directly. He had a great time in the UK and truly appreciates the support. He will be back here very soon. Please disregard any false reports," he tweeted.

As of the time this report was published, official statements from UK authorities have not been publicly released.

Streamer Kolu breaks silence on his stature and personal life. Credit: koluwahala

Source: Instagram

Kolu denies woman claiming to be his mother

Legit.ng also reported that Kolu Wahala strongly denied knowing a woman who recently appeared online claiming to be his biological mother.

In a video, he dismissed the woman's assertions, making it clear that he had no connection to her. He went further to state that if he ever encountered her in person, he would involve the police and have her arrested.

The controversy stemmed from an emotional video shared earlier by the woman, who claimed she was Kolu's mother and accused him of abandoning her after rising to fame.

Source: Legit.ng