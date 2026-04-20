Nigerian music star Adekunle Gold has melted hearts online after pulling off a grand romantic gesture to celebrate his wife, Simi, on her 38th birthday with expensive multi-million naira gifts

The beautiful mother of one was completely stunned in an adorable video after her husband presented her with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz and a gorgeous diamond ring while their daughter watched

Many fans and top celebrities have flooded social media to gush over the lovely celebrity couple as they continue to serve pure marriage goals and celebrate their sweet love story

Nigerian Afrobeats and Fuji star Adekunle Gold marked his wife Simi’s 38th birthday with a lavish surprise that left fans talking.

On Sunday, 19 April, Simi celebrated her new age, sharing fresh photos and opening up about her journey. She described the past year as big, long and heavy, yet blessed, while thanking God for it.

Music star Simi jumps out of her new car in pure excitement as her husband Adekunle Gold presents her with a diamond ring for her 38th birthday. Photo: symplysimi/adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold joined in by calling her his favourite human, his muse and his home, saying she has been his constant source of peace and strength.

The highlight of the day came when Adekunle presented Simi with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz and a diamond ring worth millions.

Simi posted a video on Instagram showing the moment she received the gifts, writing that she felt soft and spoiled.

In the clip, the birthday girl was visibly stunned as Adekunle led her to the car, opening her mouth in awe before hugging and kissing him.

While seated behind the wheel, her husband, sitting in the front seat of the new car, handed her the diamond ring as their daughter Deja watched from the back seat.

Overwhelmed, Simi rushed out of the car in excitement before returning to slip the ring on her finger.

The video quickly drew attention online, with many fans admiring the couple’s romantic display and celebrating their bond.

Watch Adekunle Gold and Simi's video below:

Fans gush over Adekunle Gold, Simi's emotional moments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users and celebrities admired the music couple and praised the singer for spoiling his wife.

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"I love to see people getting spoiled in love. Love this soft side of life 😍"

@enioluwaofficial:

"Awwwwwwww!!! My smile is too plenty!🥹 Love is sweet o!"

@theibukunoluwa1:

"We suppose dey wake up everyday dey flog nonchalant men normally 🤦‍♀️😩😭😂😂❤️❤️❤️"

@carers_hub:

"No matter the level of money your wife has. Pls don’t forget to spoil her 😂😂😂😂 see as our celeb dey show surprise for things she can afford. 😍😍😍"

@thefurnitureplug.ng:

"🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰the first post I am seeing on IG this week and this day!!!! This week go soft for Sure!!!! Congrats to my lovely faves🥰🥰🥰🥰 may your love and joy only get better each day like Fine Wine😍"

@depejufoods:

"This is the first thing I saw on this app this Monday morning. This week is good for me already niyen. Congratulations AG baby's baby. Your home is forever blessed 😍🎉"

Fans and celebrities flood social media to congratulate Simi as her husband, Adekunle Gold, buys her a new Mercedes-Benz to celebrate her birthday. Photo: symplysimi

Source: Instagram

Adekunle Gold, Simi crush divorce rumours

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Adekunle Gold and Simi had reaffirmed their love amid divorce rumours that circulated online a few weeks ago.

The couple was rumoured to have ended their marriage, with a purported divorce certificate trending online, but they later made their first public appearance together when they both sighted the moon before Eid al-Fitr.

Adekunle Gold shared a snippet of their upcoming song, in which they both sang together, with Simi stating that only God can take away what He has given them and that their love is sweet, making her heart full of joy.

Source: Legit.ng