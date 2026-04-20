Regina Daniels made the frontline of blogs recently after Evang Ebuka Obi spoke about her

In a viral video, the preacher narrated how the actress assisted some staff members of his Psychiatric Hospital

Ebuka Obi further expressed his astonishment at the Nollywood star, triggering reactions online

Nigerian cleric Evang Ebuka Obi has applauded actress Regina Daniels for her unexpected act of kindness.

The preacher shared that the movie star visited the Psychiatric Hospital in Anambra State, owned by his church, Zion Ministry.

Evang Ebuka Obi recounts Regina Daniels’ act that moved hearts. Credit: @regina.daniels, @ebukaobi

Source: Instagram

According to Ebuka, the mum of two assisted some of his hospital staff in capturing mentally challenged individuals on the roadside.

In a clip from his recent sermon, the preacher said:

“Okay, look at this celebrity. I was so shocked. That lady did something that surprised me… Whenever she’s on the road, she has been having pity for all these mental challenges with the way they have been abandoned on the streets. That it has been her dream. So that she saw Zion doing it is the first of its kind. And she came here, and she said she wanted to go to the hospital.”

Obi described the initiative as “unique” and “the first of its kind,” highlighting how Daniels’ involvement brought attention to the plight of those often forgotten by society.

Watch him speak below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Regina Daniels spoke about the struggles many women face in toxic relationships.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that while reading a book, she was struck by how often women appear calm on the outside while silently enduring emotional turmoil.

She described this as women “mastering the art of looking calm while emotionally carrying nonsense.”

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the actress revealed that while reading a book, she was struck by how often women appear calm on the outside while silently enduring emotional turmoil.

Daniels reflected on the painful reality that women with beauty, kindness, strength, and soft voices often find themselves tied to men who demand full access to their lives but offer only half-hearted intentions in return. She bluntly described this dynamic as “a very dark type of sshit.”

Reflecting on the book’s message, she posed piercing questions: “What’s the point of being desired if you are not deeply chosen? What is the point of being chosen if there is no faithfulness? What is the point of love if it comes with confusion, betrayal, and emotional hunger?”

Daniels emphasised that too many women have mastered the art of appearing calm while carrying emotional burdens.

She highlighted the painful contradiction of being wanted but not protected, loved loudly yet betrayed in silence, and kept close without being kept safe.

Her words resonated as a call for women to recognise the difference between attention and devotion, desire and loyalty, proximity and peace.

She encouraged women who have ever questioned whether they were truly chosen or simply conveniently wanted to explore the book that inspired her reflection.

Netizens react to Regina Daniels' acts of service

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

Musa Oyiza said:

"From Tonto, to Regina. What God can’t not do for 9ja celebrities does not exist."

Gabriel Chigozirim said:

"If them treat one finish Dem go put 20m bounty for him head for marriage then one Zion girl go rush marry am that's the incoming update from OPM experience."

styled.by.doris said:

"May God bless her 🙌🙌."

John Chukwuma Egbo said:

"Honestly, I give you your flowers on this psychiatric aspect, God bless you for that sir. Much Love and Respect."

Evang Ebuka Obi recounts heart-melting moment involving Regina Daniels. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions after revealing her new age in a video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her.

Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Source: Legit.ng