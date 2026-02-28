Several Nigerian celebrities and socialites have publicly aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, several celebrities and socialites have publicly declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Notably, the majority of state governors are already members of the president’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

As the countdown to the 2027 presidential election begins, prominent figures such as Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, and Pascal Okechukwu, widely known as Cubana Chief Priest, among others, have openly thrown their weight behind Tinubu under the City Boy Movement.

Eight celebrities working with Tinubu for 2027 election

Obi Cubana declares support for Tinubu

Renowned businessman and socialite Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana, confirmed his appointment as the South-East Coordinator of the City Boy Movement. His appointment letter was presented by President Bola Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu.

Iyiegbu shared the news in a post on his official Instagram page on Tuesday, February 3, revealing that Seyi Tinubu visited him the previous night to formally present the appointment certificate.

“Last night, my long-time friend and brother, Seyi Tinubu, paid me a visit at my home. We had meaningful conversations about everything,” he wrote.

The Anambra-born entrepreneur added that their discussion also touched on issues of national importance. Responding to mixed reactions from the public, Iyiegbu defended his decision to accept the role, stressing that meaningful change can only be achieved through active participation and engagement.

Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on dedication to Tinubu

Shortly after Obi Cubana’s appointment was announced, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, was named the Imo State Director of the City Boy Movement (CBM).

CBM announced his appointment on its Instagram page, describing him as a key figure in advancing Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda. The organisation stated that he “brings experience, influence, and a people-centred approach to mobilising support” for the president’s campaign.

The nightlife entrepreneur’s political involvement sparked backlash online, particularly given his previous vocal support for activist Nnamdi Kanu. However, he responded to critics by questioning the logic of tribal loyalties in Nigerian politics.

In a message shared on Instagram, Chiefpriest emphasised that national interest should take precedence over ethnic considerations and urged Nigerians to embrace unity for the country’s future.

Bolanle Ninalowo joins Tinubu’s camp

Nollywood actor Bolanle Ninalowo joined President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s campaign after being appointed Coordinator of Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN) in Atlanta, United States.

The movie star announced on Instagram that he had been named the Atlanta Coordinator of RTIFN, a pro-Tinubu advocacy group. Ninalowo shared a flyer bearing the logos of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and RTIFN, writing:

“Honoured to serve as Coordinator! Atlanta/USA for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

Zack Orji bags appointment in RTIFN

Veteran actor Zack Orji was congratulated on his appointment as Deputy Director-General, Strategy, Communication and Policy, RTIFN.

The platform described the movie star as a respected figure and passionate advocate for good governance. According to RTIFN, Orji’s dedication and influence continue to inspire coordinated action and promote national unity.

Emmanuel Philip announces service to Tinubu

Popular Nigerian content creator Emmanuel Philip, known as Naijashimadun, also announced his appointment as the Houston, USA, Coordinator for Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN).

Transitioning from online content creation to political coordination, he shared his excitement on social media.

In his words: “I’m humbled to serve as the Coordinator for Houston, USA, supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu! #RTIFN #RenewedHope. Special appreciation to Seyi Tinubu for driving the Renewed Hope agenda and energising supporters nationwide.”

Comedian Seyi Law declares readiness to campaign

Ace comedian Seyi Law took to his X account to announce that he has been appointed the Ondo State Coordinator for Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN).

He urged his followers in Ondo State to prepare for the 2027 elections and expressed confidence in delivering the state for Tinubu.

“My people in Ondo State, I know we are ready to deliver our state for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR in 2027. Let’s get the work done. Tinubu till 2031,” he wrote on X.

Yul Edochie celebrates appointment

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Yul Edochie also celebrated his appointment under President Tinubu’s support structure.

The actor revealed on Instagram that he had been named the Deputy South-East Coordinator of Relax Tinubu Is Fixing Nigeria (RTIFN).

Speaking about his new role, Yul stated that he is prepared to serve wholeheartedly. “2027 is for Tinubu or nothing,” he declared.

Cubana Chief Priest declares he'll work against Peter Obi

