The tension between Portable and Carter Efe hit the roof as the duo almost got physical during a meet-up ahead of their planned boxing match

Famous music producer, Soso Soberekon, had announced his intention to sponsor the match with N50 million over a month ago, which brought about a meeting with both contestants

Legit.ng gathered reactions from fans anticipating the match between Portable and Carter, who have been at loggerheads for a while

A heated exchange between the controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable and notable streamer, Oderhowho Joseph Efe a.k.a Carter Efe, builds tension ahead of the much-talked-about boxing match between the duo.

Weeks after the fight was announced, things took a dramatic turn during a meetup involving both singers and music executive Soso Soberekon, who had earlier pledged N50 million sponsorship for the match.

Chaos at meetup as Portable and Carter Efe’s rivalry turns physical. Credit: carterefe, portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video now making the rounds online, Portable and the popular Twitch streamer nearly got into a physical fight even before their meeting properly began. Portable was seen threatening Carter with a bottle, while Carter fired back by grabbing canes and warning that he would flog the singer if attacked.

The situation didn’t calm down even after they moved into a meeting room with Soso and other associates to discuss betting arrangements for the match scheduled for May 1, 2026.

Things quickly escalated when Portable, who has been at loggerheads with Carter, bragged about his street roots, prompting an immediate response.

While hitting the table in anger, Carter Efe said:

“I be ajepako like you. I grew up in Ogun State. I am crazier than you.”

The heated exchange almost turned into a full-blown fight, as both singers tried to attack each other before bouncers stepped in to restore order.

While being held down by bouncers, Portable warned Soso to stay out of the way.

He said:

"Soso, comot body, make I no go blow you."

Portable, Carter Efe’s faceoff heats up ahead of match day. Credit: carterefe, portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail Portable and Carter Efe's heated exchange

Fans couldn't help but find their faceoff entertaining, leading to anticipation ahead of their upcoming boxing showdown. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@olakintan_adunbarin said:

"This Portable nah werey true true ooooo😂😂😂😂 SOSO command him to sit down he sharpally remind him say he never pay him ooo😂😂😂😂 Make he no just dey use scope whyne him."

@seyishemba001 penned:

"This is a fair fight actually and as much as I no like carter efe, I still want him to beat up portable 😂😂😂."

@ntumobe_uche opinned:

"Carter go too beat portable."

@yinkus_dagastar stated:

"Soso go say which kind wahala he put himself like in this lol😂"

@ali_jr_23 said:

“Oga mi! you never give me money oh” For Portable, it’s always business 😂."

Watch Portable's face-off with Carter Efe below:

Portable ridicules Carter Efe over damage to gifted car

Legit.ng reported that the controversial singer Portable called out streamer Carter Efe after the comedian damaged a car gifted to him. The drama started when Carter Efe’s new Toyota Corolla, which businessman E-Money gave him, got damaged during a heated livestream with another content creator, Peller.

Reacting to the incident, Portable criticised Carter, suggesting that he cannot handle sudden wealth, especially because of his rough background.

Source: Legit.ng