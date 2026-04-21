A Nigerian lady has posted how she wrote JAMB three times and improved her scores from 238 to a significant score as a commercial student

She celebrated her 2026 UTME result on social media, while her mother joyfully shared the news with neighbours

The lady expressed hope for admission but admitted she might give up if unsuccessful again after years of effort

A young lady, @daniela7even, has shared her joy after writing her 2026 Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination for the third time in a row.

The young lady was brimming with joy in a video she shared on April 20, 2026, sharing her mother's reactions to the good news.

A Nigerian lady writes JAMB 3 times. Photo credit: @daniela7even/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady who wrote JAMB three times speaks

According to her, in her first UTME exam, she had 238, which was enough to enter many universities in Nigeria as a commercial student. However, she decided to try the exam again for the second time, for which she had 244/400.

Fortunately, she had a better grade in the 2026 UTME. Her aggregate score amounted to 254/400. She scored 61 in English, 68 in Economics, 64 in Government, and in Literature, she had 61.

Speaking about writing her JAMB three times, she said:

"I have written JAMB three times, and my first score was 238. My second JAMB score, 244. And my third JAMB score, 254. I tried my possible best, and God did the rest for me."

A Nigerian lady shares her result after having her third attempt at the 2026 JAMB exam. Photo credit: @daniela7even/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Her mother was so excited with her 2026 JAMB result that, according to her, she went to the neighbour's residence to brag about Daniela's progress and UTME score.

She added:

"Immediately I told mumcy, she went outside. Till now, she has not come back from our neighbour's side. Okay, I passed. But you don't have to announce it to the world. I know it's for joy. I know she is happy. I am also happy, but... for me to actually score higher than the two JAMBs I wrote before is actually something good. I am not going down. I am going up."

Speaking about her admission to a tertiary institution, she remains hopeful.

"I have already waited two years of my life. If they do not give me admission this year, eh, omo, I don't know whether I will just give up on writing the JAMB. Because I really tried and put in more effort," she said.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions as lady writes UTME 3 times

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the girl's UTME result below:

Ben said:

"Proud of you my baby."

DD love said:

"GOOD JOB on the preserverence."

Michael said:

"Why you no consider jupeb, direct entry?

oluwabukunmi said:

"My second time of writing, I scored 260 I'm also an art student."

Tomkid said:

"I scored 290 and this is my first time writing."

Boy scores 360 after rewriting JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who first scored 184 in his Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has risen above 360.

The boy's result was posted on X by his older brother, who stated that it was his brother’s first attempt.

The improvement in the boy's score happened after he rewrote the examination due to an error admitted by JAMB.

Source: Legit.ng