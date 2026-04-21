DPAN has begun producing the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 SUVs at its Kaduna plant, with sales expected to start in April 2026

The models come in Allure and GT trims, powered by a 1.6-litre THP engine paired with an EAT6 automatic transmission

The move is part of a broader effort by DPAN, in partnership with Dangote Industries and Peugeot, to revive the brand’s presence

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has officially started assembling the Peugeot 3008 and 5008 models at its Kaduna facility. The first batch of these vehicles is projected to reach the market in April 2026.

Buyers will be able to choose between the Allure and the premium GT variants, both equipped with a 1.6-litre THP petrol engine that delivers 163 horsepower and is paired with an EAT6 automatic gearbox.

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited begins Production of Peugeot SUVs. Photo credit: Dangote Industries.

Source: UGC

The Kaduna Greenfield plant, established four years ago, already produces the Landtrek pickup in multiple configurations, including 4×4 and 4×2 options, as well as single- and double-cab versions.

According to The Sun, the addition of the 3008 and 5008 lines marks a significant expansion of the plant’s manufacturing capabilities.

DPAN itself was formed six years ago as a partnership between Dangote Industries Limited and Peugeot, with the goal of strengthening domestic vehicle production in Nigeria.

Industry Impact and Market Repositioning

According to Michael Whitfield, Managing Director for Stellantis South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, expanding the product lineup is key to addressing the preferences of Nigerian consumers.

He noted that supporting a sustainable automotive sector in Nigeria aligns with broader continental goals under the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), emphasising the country’s importance as one of Africa’s largest economies.

Whitfield stated:

“Nigeria is one of the two biggest economies in Africa, and helping to create a local and sustainable automotive industry is part of the actualisation of the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

He also expressed confidence that the collaboration with Dangote Industries will continue to deliver vehicles suited to local demand.

DPAN’s Commercial Director, Umar Kaita, highlighted the historical significance of Peugeot in Nigeria, recalling its strong presence several decades ago.

Kaita said:

“Peugeot was a household name in Nigeria from the 1940s to the 1980s, and this local production will see the re-emergence of the (Peugeot) Lion in the Nigerian landscape once again.”

As the exclusive manufacturer and distributor of Peugeot vehicles in Nigeria, DPAN has been actively working to revive the brand’s appeal.

The earlier introduction of the Landtrek pickup formed part of this strategy, and the rollout of the 3008 and 5008 further reinforces that commitment.

DPAN plans to strengthen local automotive manufacturing in Nigeria. Photo credit: Dangote Industries

Source: Getty Images

While the 3008 is known for its sleek design and efficiency as a mid-sized SUV, the larger 5008 caters to families with its seven-seat configuration.

Currently, the plant is producing the GT version of the 3008, which comes equipped with features such as automatic headlights, fog lamps, daytime running lights, a panoramic sunroof, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Dangote narrates surprising Tesla Uber ride experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how Aliko Dangote shared his experience of taking an electric Tesla Uber ride in Italy after his driver was unavailable.

The Uber driver explained that fully charging the vehicle costs about €20 and provides a range of 500 kilometres, which impressed Dangote.

Reflecting on the encounter, he emphasised the need to embrace innovation and adapt to technological changes to avoid becoming outdated.

Source: Legit.ng