Minister Maruf Tunji Alausa has received the 2025 award for innovative reforms in Nigeria's education sector

One of the minister's reforms, aimfocuses which earned him the award, focus on Technical and Vocational Education with the aim to tackle Nigeria's unemployment crisis and skills gap

aimfocuses Nevertheless, challenges persist, with high numbers of out-of-school children, as analysts reiterate the need for sustained funding

Abuja, FCT - The minister of education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, has been named Most Innovative Cabinet Minister of the Year 2025.

Education analysts say the recognition that underscores growing visibility and scrutiny of reforms in a sector long plagued by underinvestment and weak outcomes.

Minister Alausa wins innovation award as Nigeria’s education reforms gain national spotlight. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng gathers that the award, presented at the 25th anniversary of Independent Newspapers Limited in Lagos, highlights what organisers described as “measurable innovation” within President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

"For the education ministry, it marks a shift from policy-heavy announcements to early-stage implementation narratives," they said.

Alausa: Award reflects rising profile of education reforms

Alausa’s selection followed a process combining public voting, jury assessment and editorial review, organisers said. His emergence from a crowded cabinet signals that education, often overshadowed by security and economic concerns, is gaining policy traction and public attention.

According to analysts, the recognition is less about personal acclaim and more about the visibility of reforms under the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative, a framework designed to overhaul access, quality and relevance.

Skills push targets employability crisis

At the centre of the reforms is a renewed focus on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), an area widely seen as critical to addressing Nigeria’s skills gap.

Government-backed expansion of technical colleges and skills centres aims to pivot students away from purely academic tracks towards practical, job-ready competencies. The move seeks to tackle unemployment and underemployment among graduates, a persistent drag on Africa’s largest economy.

Investment in STEM, medical training

The ministry has also prioritised upgrades in science, engineering and medical education, with rehabilitation projects rolled out across federal institutions.

Officials say improved laboratories, hostels and training facilities are intended to strengthen capacity and curb the steady outflow of skilled professionals, a trend that has weakened Nigeria’s healthcare and technology sectors.

Innovation schemes target youth, diaspora

New programmes are also shaping the reform narrative. A student venture capital scheme is backing young innovators, while a diaspora engagement platform is linking Nigerian professionals abroad with local universities.

Together, these initiatives signal a push towards a more entrepreneurial and globally connected education system.

Data, digital tools drive accountability

Digital reforms are emerging as a key pillar. The rollout of a national education data infrastructure is enabling real-time tracking of students, teachers and facilities, a step officials say will improve planning and transparency.

E-learning platforms are also being expanded to widen access, particularly in underserved areas.

Out-of-school crisis remains a test

Despite progress, challenges remain significant. Nigeria still has one of the world’s highest rates of insecurity, poverty and cultural barriers limiting access.

Government efforts, including targeted enrolment drives and incentives for girls’ education, are ongoing, but analysts say impact will depend on sustained funding and coordination with states.

Reform momentum under scrutiny

While the award aligns with Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, which prioritises human capital development, experts caution that past education reforms in Nigeria have often stalled at the implementation stage.

For now, Alausa’s recognition signals momentum, but also raises expectations that early gains will translate into long-term improvements in learning outcomes.

As reforms deepen, analysts say the real test will be whether policy ambition can deliver measurable change across classrooms nationwide.

Award puts focus on the Tinubu government’s education reform agenda and next steps. Photo credit: @DrTunjiAlausa

Source: Twitter

FG awards N50m each to 45 students

In other news, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, on Sunday, March 29, awarded N2.25 billion to 45 students from universities across Nigeria.

These students were selected from a pool of 65 innovators under the Student Venture Capital Grant (SVCG) programme, designed to back student-led businesses and innovations.

The presentation took place at the United Nations Development Programme Innovation Hub in Ikoyi, Lagos, with the minister of education, Dr Alausa, and the minister of state for education, Prof Suwaiba Ahmad, handing over the cheques. Students can receive up to N50 million each in equity-free funding with the initiative.

Source: Legit.ng