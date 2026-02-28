A new video showing the moment Asake arrived at the airport in Lagos recently surfaced online

The video emerged online after a viral clip showed the Afrobeats star having a nice time in Dubai

His return to Nigeria comes amid Iran, US, and Israel missile strikes in the Middle East

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, from Dubai.

Asake shared a video showing the moment he arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on his Instagram Story on the evening of Saturday, February 28.

Afrobeats star Asake arrives in Nigeria from Dubai with heavy security and luggage. Credit: mrmoney

The clip captured the Lonely At The Top Crooner with security and luggage.

His return to Nigeria comes amid Iran's missile strikes on UAE targets following US-Israeli attacks on Tehran earlier today.

The incident ties into escalating Middle East tensions, with Reuters reporting one fatality in Abu Dhabi and widespread flight disruptions, prompting celebrities like Asake to evacuate rapidly.

Nigerians taunt Asake following return to Nigeria amid tension in Middle East. Credit: mrmoney

FG releases statement on attack in the Middle East

Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Government of Nigeria said it was monitoring the development in the Middle East following the joint military attack against Iran by Israel and the United States in the region.

According to a statement from Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by its spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Nigerians living in Iran and its neighbouring Gulf countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Dubai and others, were to take precautionary measures.

The Nigerian authority urged its citizens in the affected areas to stay alert and distance themselves from the areas that are considered sensitive or strategic, such as government installations and military bases, which could become targets in further conflicts.

Reactions trail Asake's return to Nigeria

While many Nigerians expressed relief, others joked about Asake's timely exit from Dubai.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ollasmiley__ said:

"Even in darkness, even in brightness You're with me and if I loose, you will be there to guild me God nah my protection, love is the connection I am meant to be here, thank God for my position Alhamdulillah!!!"

Theirejourney said:

"omo ope no waste time. Make mr money no go turn asun."

minospeed007 said:

"Asake dey fear Iranian missiles. Man quickly ran away come Lagos Yoruba people aren't beating the allegations."

Carrick_Era said:

"All of a sudden He now wants to connect back to his root When he blew up and was making waves he left Nigeria for US and was feeling like he has arrived,forgetting the country that made him Now he’s declining He remembers Nigeria all of a sudden."

Urchpupi said:

"Mr money no Dey waste time… dude ran back asap… home will always be home."

klebstofficial said:

"Asake don remember say no place like home."

