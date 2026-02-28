Iranian state media confirmed that the death toll from the Israeli strike on a girls’ school in Minab rose to 40

US President Donald Trump said the joint US–Israeli operations targeted threats from Tehran and aimed to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

Iranian authorities and state media dismissed claims that senior government and security officials were harmed during the attacks

The death toll from an Israeli strike on a school in southern Iran has risen to 40, according to Iran’s state media.

The attack reportedly hit an elementary girls’ school in Minab, a city in Hormozgan Province. Earlier reports had put the number of those killed at 24 before it was revised upwards.

Iran’s state-run news agency, IRNA, said the updated figure reflects fatalities recorded after emergency teams accessed the site and nearby areas.

Trump outlines reasons for strikes

Reacting to the wider military action, Donald Trump said the joint United States–Israeli operations were aimed at neutralising threats from Tehran.

“Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” Trump said.

He added:

“We are going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground.”

Trump also stated: “We will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon. It is a very simple message.”

Iran dismisses claims of leadership losses

Iranian media have rejected reports suggesting senior officials were targeted in the attacks. The Fars news agency said key figures remained unharmed.

“Official sources within the country report that senior regime officials, including the heads of the armed forces, are in perfect health,” the outlet reported, referring to President Masoud Pezeshkian, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and security official Ali Larijani.

Tensions escalate after failed talks

The strikes followed the collapse of recent US–Iran nuclear talks in Geneva, mediated by Oman, which ended without agreement.

Analysts say the latest attack represents one of the most serious escalations between Israel and Iran since the brief but intense conflict in mid-2025, raising fresh concerns about regional stability as civilian casualties continue to mount.

US declares war against Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the United States has launched major military operations against Iran, with President Donald J. Trump warning the Iranian regime that its forces face “certain death” if they do not lay down their weapons.

In a recent broadcast, Trump outlined what he described as the threat posed by Iran to the United States and its allies.

President Trump said the operation aims to defend American lives and interests by neutralising imminent threats from the Iranian regime. He described Iran as “a vicious group of very hard, terrible people” whose actions have endangered US troops, bases, and allies worldwide.

