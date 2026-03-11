The US and Israel's war against Iran has become a critical topic among countries, showing their displeasure about the unrest in the Middle East

Amid the tension, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to strengthen their defence

Citing the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Lula said South Africa and Brazil are vulnerable and can be invaded at any time.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa to strengthen his country's defence co-operation, warning that the two countries were vulnerable to foreign invasion.

The Brazilian president made the call while hosting Ramaphosa in his country, as both countries have been critical of the United States and Israel's war on Iran.

President Lula said:

"I don't know if comrade Ramaphosa realises that if we don't prepare ourselves in terms of defence, one day someone will invade us."

TRT Afrika reported that he called for more cooperation between Brazil and South Africa and to see what the two countries can produce together, stating that they "don't need to keep buying from foreign arms suppliers."

South African Ramaphosa speaks on foreign invasion

On his part, Ramaphosa noted that Brazil was more advanced than South Africa when it comes to aviation and defence. However, he added that they both have so much to learn and show each other.

The defence ministers of the two countries were expected to meet on Monday, March 16 and work on an agreement. Luli explained that the South Americans have presented themselves as a continent of peace, and that no one has a nuclear weapon and that none of them is developing a nuclear bomb. So we think of defence as deterrence," he concluded.

Recall that Brazil and South Africa are members of the BRICS group of emerging nations. Other prominent members of the bloc are China, Russia and Iran.

US, Israel assassinate Iranian leader

On Saturday, February 28, the US, in a joint military operation with Israel, attacked Iran and assassinated the country's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The killing of the Iranian leader led to the ongoing escalation in the Middle East. Iran has continued to attack Israel and the US facilities in neighbouring countries, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Dubai and many others.

As part of its efforts to win the war, the US announced the designation of the Sudanese Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, alleging they were trained and supported by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Secretary Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, announced the development in a statement on Monday, March 9, 2026, adding that the group was designated by the State Department.

Aside from Brazil and South Africa, some European countries, including the United Kingdom and Spain, have condemned the US attack on Iran.

Sheikh Habib speaks on US, Israel vs Iran

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US and Israel's attack on Iran and the assassination of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by the two countries have led to unrest in the Middle East.

Mudir Markaz Sheikh Habibullah Adam, in one of his Ramadan Tafsirs on Sunday, March 1, projected what could happen to Israel following the killing of Khamenei.

The cleric also mentioned that other world powers like China, Russia and North Korea are closely monitoring the situation and that they may take sides in the long run.

