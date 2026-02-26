Hellen Atti was captured on camera screaming at the young boy, threatening to "frustrate" his life or let him die

Reports following the viral footage suggested that the mother has allegedly refused to feed the child as a way to vent her frustration

Human rights activists and concerned Nigerians are calling for the immediate intervention of child protective services to remove the minor

A fresh layer has been added to the ongoing paternity dispute involving socialite Cubana Chiefpriest and his alleged babymama, Hellen Atti.

In a video posted online, Hellen was seen visibly upset while addressing her young son, whom she claims belongs to the celebrity barman. The clip has since circulated widely, drawing serious concern from viewers.

In the footage, the Kenyan woman is heard shouting and calling on Cubana Chiefpriest, whose real name is Paschal Okechukwu, to “come and carry your son.”

Hellen Atti was captured on camera screaming at the young boy, threatening to "frustrate" his life or let him die. Photos: Hellen Ati/Cubana Chiefpriest.

“Paschal, come and carry your son. If not, I will frustrate him. If he wants to die, let him die,” she was heard saying.

The video appeared to show her in an emotional state while the child was present. At some point, she allegedly threatened not to feed him.

The clip has intensified public scrutiny around the already tense situation between both parties.

Hellen has repeatedly demanded that Cubana Chiefpriest submit to a DNA test to determine the paternity of the boy. The businessman has previously denied being the father.

Watch the X video here:

Outrage hit Hellen Ati's threat to son

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@chefsong_ noted:

"It’s heartbreaking when a mother uses her child for clout, putting likes above love. Children shouldn’t bear the weight of fame, shame, or adult egos. Such actions leave lasting trauma, confusing innocence with performance. Social media shouldn’t be a stage for a child’s suffering. True care protects, guides, and nurtures, not exploits. Every child deserves a childhood free from manipulation, judgment, and viral posts. Remember clout fades, but scars last forever."

@MelfordBenson wrote:

'That child doesn't belong to Cubana chief priest, this lady should just say she is looking for someone that will act as a father figure to her son and I don't think cubana chief priest will be available for that role. Assuming, cubana chief priest is the real father of that boy the lady could have easily sued him so that the court by itself will arrange for a DNA test. I think cubana chief priest should get her arrested so that this madness can end once and for all'

@mumaijay shared:

"Are there no child services there that can take that child? What is stopping Cubana from carrying out a DNA test and taking responsibility for his kid if positive and putting a stop to all these if negative"

