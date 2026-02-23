Daniel Regha criticised Simi after she explained her resurfaced 2012 tweets, accusing her of downplaying serious concerns and refusing to take proper accountability

The controversy began after Simi's old posts about children at a daycare resurfaced while she was speaking against sexual assault online

Regha reacted strongly to her clarification, questioned her explanation and stated that the sensitivity around the issue shows it was not harmless

Social media critic Daniel Regha has strongly criticised Nigerian singer Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, after she clarified her controversial tweets from 2012.

This came after Simi explained that her old posts, which resurfaced during her advocacy against sexual assault, were harmless expressions of affection towards children.

In those old posts made by Simi, she mentioned hugging and cuddling kids she found appealing, including a four-year-old boy, which many interpreted as inappropriate

Simi later explained that her words were meant to reflect innocent mischief and admiration for children’s cuteness, not anything sinister.

Daniel Regha, however, accused her of downplaying serious concerns and insisted that her explanation was unacceptable.

After her clarification, Regha responded by stating that Simi should have taken full responsibility instead of presenting her actions as harmless.

He said framing the issue as affection for children was misleading and described her behaviour as inappropriate.

“Simi could’ve easily owned up to her mistakes and taken serious accountability but instead tried to downplay the whole thing with the ‘I adore children’ card. What she did was p£rversion, there’s no two way around it, point blank period.”

Regha further criticised Simi’s statement about deleting tweets for family sensitivity, questioning why she would consider them sensitive if they were truly innocent.

“How dare you, Simi? If it wasn’t a problem and despicable act, it wouldn’t be sensitive for her family. Now that she’s a mother, let her switch the table and see how disturbing that act was. What an utterly stupid statement to put out.”

Read Daniel Regha's post below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's criticism

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@miriam1ize said:

"Many grown men today were once victims of p*dophiles in the name of househelps, God protect my boys."

@_theshakeeroh commented:

"It's easy for people to come on social media and teach accountability when in real life, they don't practice what they preach. You all just rest it please."

@RealChineduO wrote:

"If a man posted what Simi posted, even if innocently, Simi and her coven will not rest until that man become dangerous to himself. The silence of these celebrities should tell you something. It is not victim vs r@pist, it is high class verses the common man."

@DivineTouchEnt reacted:

"I support Daniel on this. It is easier to point fingers at other but difficult to take accountability. Nobody holy o na who dem catch be thief but take accountabiluty as you have been caught period."

@_GAnalyst said:

"She had the perfect chance to say 'I was young and du*b, those words were inappropriate and I regret them'. She should do better than to gaslight people who speak. Y'all defending her would be screaming p*edophile if the roles were reversed. Hypocrisy at it peak."

