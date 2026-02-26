The Lagos state government has formally referred the case to the Commissioner of Police for a preliminary investigation into the resurfaced claims

DSVA boss Lola Vivour-Adeniyi revealed that the agency is looking into the tweets because the events allegedly occurred in a creche facility

This move by the Lagos State Government followed a similar call for information by NAPTIP, putting the "Duduke" crooner in a tightening legal spotlight

The Lagos State Government has taken a decisive step in the ongoing controversy surrounding Nigerian singer Simi.

The government, through the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), confirmed it has referred the matter to the Commissioner of Police for preliminary investigation.

The update was disclosed by Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, Executive Secretary of the DSVA, during an appearance on Channels Television’s Morning Brief on Thursday, February 26.

The Lagos state government formally referred Simi's case to the Commissioner of Police for a preliminary investigation into the resurfaced claims. Photos: Simi/Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Vivour-Adeniyi explained that the agency had been closely monitoring developments after disturbing tweets allegedly linked to the singer resurfaced online.

“In terms of Simi gates, some people have been asking what the institutions are doing. I can speak for what Lagos State is doing,” she said.

She noted that some of the tweets dated as far back as 2012 and 2014.

“But what we have done is to actually refer the case to the Commissioner of Police to at least conduct some preliminary investigation. As you know, this may have happened in a creche managed by her mum,” she added.

Vivour, meanwhile, urged anyone who had been sexually molested by Simi to come forward, or else prosecution won't take place.

She stated:

"It is going to be very difficult to prosecute Simi without a survivor being present ... To start the process, we encourage anybody who was allegedly sexually assaulted by Simi to please come forward and ensure that their statement is taken."

The development followed an earlier statement by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Tr*fficking in Persons (NAPTIP), which urged members of the public with credible information regarding the allegations to submit evidence to the agency.

Simi speaks up amid allegations

Reacting to the allegation, Simi, in a statement shared on her X page on Sunday, February 22, 2026, said the tweets were brought to her attention, and she felt compelled to address the issue.

According to the singer, she was 23 at the time and had been living and assisting at her mother’s daycare while pursuing her music career.

She revealed she often tweeted about daily experiences, including humorous moments involving children.

Simi maintained that she has never engaged in depraved behaviour and rejected attempts to frame the old post within what she described as false narratives. The singer added that she would continue to stand by her advocacy.

Simi also disclosed that her team had begun deleting some of the old tweets due to the sensitivity of the situation for her family, although she initially did not want them removed.

Watch her interview below:

NAPTIP urged members of the public with credible information regarding the allegations against Simi to submit evidence to the agency. Photo: Simi.

