The Leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has generated mixed responses across social media networks after declaring that a sitting president will pass away before 2027.

The controversial cleric made the statement during a recent church service, which was shared on his TikTok page on 26 February 2026.

His latest prophecy came just days after he spoke about Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, declaring that there would be serious changes in Tinubu’s administration in 2026 amid the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun's exit.

Primate Ayodele's latest prophecy was delivered while addressing his congregation, affirming that a country would lose its president between now and the year 2027.

In his exact words:

“Between now and 2027 a sitting president is passing away.”

However, in his new declaration about a sitting president’s death, the cleric did not mention any specific country or region, nor did he mention a particular president's name. This has left many people guessing and debating who he could be referring to.

As expected, the prophecy has triggered widespread speculations across social media and local news platforms. While some of his followers believe his words should be taken seriously, others have dismissed the statement as vague and open-ended, just as those of past prophecies from some preachers who failed.

Primate Ayodele is widely known for releasing prophecies on political leaders and global events, often drawing attention and controversy each time he speaks.

Reactions as Primate Ayodele prophesy a president's demise

💶Pride💷 wrote:

"God make E be say na Tinubu i go happy infact i go celebrate like say i de do birthday 🙏🙏."

Aydollar 💕 said:

"Baba why u dey bend it. We all one the person even before 2027 he we sure pass away this hardship is much."

OMOOBA OF KWARA penned:

"Even though i no dey believe your prophecy but as i said amen and it should manifest in my country."

_stonedaddy wrote:

"Na this prophecy make we know say you be real man of God. Amen sha."

razzy_dice_bathrooms opined:

"See as everybody Dey shout Amen😂 Omo bad government no good ooo this people should change fr Christ sake abeg🙏🏾😂."

Watch Primate Ayodele's prophecy below:

Prophet Tibetan Prophesies the demise of 11 entertainers

Legit.ng reported that Prophet Marcus Tibetan declared a prophecy following the death of young Nigerian singer Destiny Boy. He shared in a trending video that 11 more entertainers will die before the end of 2026, while suggesting that their coffins were already prepared.

He didn’t stop there; the cleric also stated that 88 members of the Celestial Church of God would be buried in the same year and that 41 clerics would be exposed for inappropriate behaviour towards choir members.

