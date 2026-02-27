Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has threatened to sack his recently appointed Chief of Staff, Sunny Ewule, should he take any decision without his directive

The Rivers governor made the comment while reading the riot act to the new appointee during his announcement on Thursday, February 26

However, many Nigerians have condemned the governor for the statement, while reacting to the trending video of the announcement

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has threatened to sack the newly appointed Chief of Staff, Sunny Ewule, should he make any move to make decisions or hold meetings without his approval, reiterating that his dismissal would be with immediate effect.

The governor made the statement while announcing the appointment of Ewule on Thursday, February 26, and emphasised that the position of the chief of staff was to serve as his personal aide, not convening independent gatherings or making calls to people without his authorisation.

His statement reads in part:

“I want to be very clear: this position is under me. If you involve yourself in midnight meetings or try to act on your own, I’ll sack you, and I am very serious.”

Nigerians react as Fubara threatens COS

Governor Fubara's statement has started generating reactions from people. Below are some of their comments:

Joguns condemned the governor's statement:

"What is the essence of @SimFubaraKSC disgracing his chief of staff by reading him a riot act and talking him down in public? If I were the CoS, I would submit my resignation letter immediately. What a dishonourable thing to do to a staff, a chief of staff!"

Iyiola Olanrewaju Lekan said the governor did not understand politics:

"The fact that Fubara is not a politician is now in Ultra HD format. While what he was saying is real, it is not a matter for a microphone. He clearly lacks diplomacy and confidence, and he is highly insecure. A David behaving like a Saul! The lost trust can never be gained!"

Adebara Olanrewaju condemned the governor's statement:

"Omoh I dan laugh tyre here. But wait, why will you be addressing ur COS in this manner in a public place? Wetin that one self go chop no go make am resign? God just created this country somehow, sha."

Ben Samuel criticised the statement of the governor:

"This nonsense shouldn't be announced as some kind of public or broadcast job offer. It ought to be handled strictly as part of his conditions of employment (or letter of appointment/contract terms), but as usual, sanity has long left Nigerian politicians."

Mazi Chika Okeke faulted Fubara:

"Gov Fubara has demonstrated that he doesn't have what it takes even to be a Local Government Chairman. The statement is absurd. Any COS without the ability to hold such meetings isn't a COS. A Gov who couldn't get a single HOS member of LGa Chairman to his side is a total weakling."

