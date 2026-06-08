Mercy Chinwo’s husband has shared what they went through when the singer was pregnant with their second child

He named the person who came through for them while it happened, and said how people would have dragged him

Many people were encouraged to hear what he said, as they stated that people are going through a loss without showing it

Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, the husband of gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, has recounted what their family went through when the singer was pregnant with their second child.

The singer welcomed her second baby last year and shared the good news with her fans on social media.

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo’s husband shares how he almost lost singer during second pregnancy. Photo credit@nmercychinwo

Source: Instagram

While Pastor Blessed was speaking to his congregation in church, he recalled how he almost lost his wife during her second pregnancy.

According to him, Chinwo woke up one day and went to their son’s room, where she began complaining of ill health. She suddenly collapsed, and her face began to darken.

Mercy Chinwo's husband shares more

Mercy Chinwo’s husband shared what he did next. In the recording, the cleric noted that he called his friend, Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, over the phone after trying to resuscitate his wife to no avail.

He added that Nathaniel Bassey asked him to do a video call so he could see the singer, and he later drove to their house with the Hallelujah Challenge prayer team.

After praying, they were able to revive Mercy Chinwo, and Bassey reportedly said it was a spiritual attack.

Mercy Chinwo’s husband recounts what happened to singer during her second pregnancy. Photo credit@nercychinwo

Source: Instagram

Speaking about the gospel singer, Pastor Blessed noted that if his wife had not responded, he could not imagine what people would have said, given how much criticism he faced when he married her.

He also spoke about his close relationship with Nathaniel Bassey, saying they are good friends and have prayed together several times.

The cleric added that his wife was scheduled to minister at Nathaniel Bassey’s programme the following day after she collapsed.

In his words:

“Pastor Nath is a blessing to my family. We talk all the time, and I am honoured to have access to him. I can remember what he did when my wife was pregnant with my second child. She came out of the room and went to my son’s room. She started complaining and collapsed. Her face was dark, and I was confused because she was not responding. I called Pastor Nath, and he said that I should do a video call, and he came with the Hallelujah Challenge prayer team.”

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Mercy Chinwo

Here are comments below:

@kimdfashions shared:

"Thank you Jesus for saving her life."

@ mercyobidake wrote:

"Thank you Jesus."

@thubia2024 shared:

"People are going through a lot privately, be careful of what you say to others."

@ omoluckybliss reacted:

"Thank you Jesus. Glory to God."

Why Pastor Blessed faced backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Mercy Chinwo's husband found himself in the middle of an online backlash.

This came after he penned a tribute to slain American activist Charlie Kirk.

He described Kirk as a man of conviction, courage, and dignity who never wavered in his beliefs, regardless of opposition.

Source: Legit.ng