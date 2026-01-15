Prophet MKO Tibetan faced intense backlash a after predicting a 5-2 win for Nigeria in the AFCON semi-final against Morocco

The Celestial Church leader's prophecy included his declaration that Nigeria would be the winner of the AFCON 2025

Nigerians have since criticised Prophet MKO after the semi-final game ended in 0-0, contrary to his prophecy of a certain win

Prophet MKO Tibetan, whose real name is Marcus Tibetan, has come under heavy criticism after claiming that Nigeria will defeat Morocco 5–2, saying the revelation came to him through a divine message ahead of the crucial match.

Speaking during an interview before the match, the controversial cleric confidently predicted that the Super Eagles would overpower Morocco despite what he described as unfair officiating and strong opposition.

According to him, Nigerians should not panic even if Morocco scores first, insisting that Nigeria will recover and dominate the game.

Prophet MKO said both teams would face penalty situations and warned of an alleged “gang-up” among referees against Nigeria. He maintained that Nigeria’s journey to lifting the AFCON trophy was already decided, adding that even questionable goals allowed by referees would not stop the Super Eagles from winning.

In his words:

"AFCON, I told them from the beginning that we are going to pick the trophy, either rainy or sunny. All those talking about Morocco, that is not a match. They might score ahead of us; the referee might even allow an offside to be a goal and from there, we will meet up. We are going to make five goals out of them, and we will humiliate them because we didn't want to score much."

Furthermore, he prophesies Senegal's victory over Egypt, setting the stage for a highly anticipated final match between Nigeria and Senegal, in which he firmly believes Nigeria will claim the championship title.

Prophet MKO's Nigeria vs Morocco prophecy fails

Contrary to Prophet MKO Tibetan's prophecy, Morocco and Nigeria played a tense match, and after 120 minutes of play, neither team scored. Neither side could break the deadlock in regulation time or extra time, so the match went straight to a penalty shootout.

In the penalty shootout, Morocco edged Nigeria 4–2, with the Moroccan goalkeeper making key saves to deny Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi. Morocco will now face Senegal in the final, while Nigeria will play Egypt in the third-place playoff.

Reactions as Prophet MKO's AFCON semi-final prophecy fails

His prophecy has sparked outrage among many Nigerians, who took to social media to slam the founder of the Celestial Church of Christ, Elisha Parish. Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@kingkhone4real stated:

"Fake pastors everywhere in Nigeria"

@mayyor_ penned:

"If CAN is serious any pastor that drops a prophecy that don’t come to pass should never be allowed to preach again"

@adejare_stephen said:

"😂😂 Pastor, with all due respect, this one no be prophecy — na pure guesswork wey miss road. 🤣🤣🤣"

@emmyx4pf opined:

"sometimes pastors should just stick with their preaching and leave predictions alone. 😭😭😭😭"

@Alabereofweb3 added:

"Una play penalty Abi una no play? Referee gang up against una abi Dem no gang up? E try na😭😂."

Watch Prophet MKO's video below:

Bovi slams Super Eagles over loss to Morocco

Legit.ng reported that the popular Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma expressed his displeasure over the Super Eagles’ disappointing performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semifinals.

Bovi criticised the players for what he described as a lack of seriousness, urging them to take their national duty more responsibly. He advised the team to focus fully on football whenever they are representing the country instead of being distracted by social media activities.

