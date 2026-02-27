A viral video suggested that a driver attached to a government official accidentally hit Burna Boy’s customised SUV

Witnesses on the scene claimed the impact was significant enough to cause gear oil to spill across the pavement

The arrival of the "African Giant" and the subsequent accident reportedly brought official business at the Immigration office to a standstill

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer Burna Boy found himself at the centre of unexpected drama during a recent visit to the Nigeria Immigration Service office.

The Afrobeats star, who recently converted to Islam, reportedly had his newly acquired 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge allegedly damaged while attending to an appointment earlier this week.

In a video currently circulating online, a narrator speaking in Pidgin English claimed that an officer’s driver accidentally hit Burna Boy’s luxury SUV within the premises.

A viral video suggests that a driver attached to a government official accidentally hit Burna Boy’s customised SUV. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

According to the voiceover, the impact allegedly caused gear oil to spill, prompting officials to call in a tow truck.

However, despite the claims, the clips making the rounds do not clearly show visible damage to the high-end vehicle.

Observers were quick to point out that the SUV in question matches Burna Boy’s customised March 2024 purchase, the same one reportedly fitted with a diamond-encrusted hood ornament.

Another part of the footage showed a visibly upset Burna Boy exchanging words with officials at the Immigration office.

Though the exact details of the conversation remain unclear, the singer appeared animated as he addressed those around him.

Eyewitnesses alleged that his presence alone temporarily disrupted activities at the office, as fans and onlookers gathered to catch a glimpse of the global star.

Reactions trail Burna Boy's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Jayy_Alphaa noted:

"One of the lessons here is to never belittle yourself because you feel certain individuals are wealthier than you are. We are all equals....African Giant/ODG but he still had to go to the immigration office just like every regular man, his influence never made the immigration office come to him. Never look down on yourself or believe anybody is better than you, we are all going into the same the ground regardless of whatever"

@awayemicheal stated:

"This egbon is pained because of the bundle ODG for throw . Maybe egbon don call his wife to pour the soup inside pot away say he him deh with afunimawobe"

@GhislainMega shared:

"What a frustrating situation! Even celebrities aren’t immune to bureaucratic hassles, but it’s unfortunate that it ended with vehicle damage and unnecessary complications."

Burna Boy reportedly had his newly acquired 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng