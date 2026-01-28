Nigerian singer Simi ignited an online debate after questioning men who complain about lacking attention when their wives give birth

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has stirred reactions online after criticising men who complain about being ignored when their wives give birth.

In a video circulating online, the singer explained that the period after childbirth is not about the father but about the mother’s recovery and the baby’s well-being, emphasising that men should show empathy rather than demand attention.

Simi noted that many women endure extreme physical and emotional strain during pregnancy and delivery, including painful medical procedures, swelling, exhaustion, and long nights without sleep while caring for a newborn.

She stated that these sacrifices far outweigh any discomfort men may feel from reduced attention, adding that such complaints overlook the reality of what mothers go through.

She further pointed out that women often face questions about their husbands immediately after giving birth, which she believes shifts focus away from the person who has just endured months of body changes, risks, and possible complications.

According to her, the right concern should be directed at the mother’s health and the baby’s condition, not whether the father feels neglected.

Her remarks have sparked conversations on social media, with many agreeing that the focus should remain on supporting women through one of the most demanding experiences of their lives.

Netizens react to Simi's statement

@salem4tweeter said:

"How is the daddy?" The question is usually asked after we have asked about the mother and the baby and having heard that they are doing well. We ask the wife how she is doing and the baby is doing. We ask the husband, how is his wife, the baby and how is he also doing. NO ONE SHOULD GO AND ASK THE WOMAN "how is the daddy?" because, obviously, there has been a shift of attention but oh well."

@Bolu22942805 wrote:

"Fact on fact… why ask such when the woman just gave birth in the hospital? That moment is for the mother n the newborn. did daddy push or contract?"

@alufa_joy commented:

"Even after all of this that same, man will tell you after 4 months that your private part is not the same again after you use the same private part to continue his legacy to give him a child. He will tell you it's not like when I met you it's not gripping anymore. Your private part is loose."

@GodwinLovett reacted:

"My senior sis suffered nerve damage. It's been 2 months now since she put to birth and she is still limping on a leg. They said is "foot drop". She goes for electric physiotherapy every week."

@abass_ganiyat said:

"That's not your moment," and that's how it has always been, but some daddies want peppersoup. Make una no come for me oo."

@Don7thgarb wrote:

"You now see why the "daddy" must not be there? So the "mummy" can savour her moment alone."

