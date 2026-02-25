The Ogun state Police Command updated the public on Abigeal Nsikak, also known as Mirabel on TikTok, following her r@pe allegation

Ogun state - The Ogun state Police Command has provided an update on Abigeal Nsikak, popularly known as Mirabel on TikTok, following the r@pe allegation she made online.

In a statement, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun state, said the teenager was received at the police station and taken to a medical facility for examination to verify her claims.

“She has continued to cooperate with investigators as due process progresses,” he added.

Police prioritise welfare and investigation

DSP Babaseyi via X confirmed that in consideration of her welfare and support needs, Mirabel has been released to the Ogun State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

“The Ministry has undertaken responsibility for her care and has assured the Command that she will be made available whenever required as investigations continue,” he said.

The police emphasised that the matter is being handled “with professionalism, sensitivity, and diligence” and urged the public to refrain from speculation.

“We ask that the investigation be allowed to run its full course. Further updates will be provided as necessary,” DSP Babaseyi stated.

The Ogun state Police Command continues to stress that the case remains under active investigation. The collaboration between the police and the Ministry of Women Affairs ensures that Mirabel receives the necessary care while the inquiry proceeds.

How Mirabel's r@pe story began

Recall that in a video, which has circulated widely on social media platforms, the woman claimed the incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, February 15, 2026.

She alleged that the assault took place at a time when most residents of her neighbourhood had gone to church, leaving her without immediate help. According to her account, the absence of neighbours meant no one heard her muffled cries or came to her aid.

The woman further alleged that after the incident, she received a direct message on TikTok from the alleged perpetrator. In the message, the man reportedly admitted to committing the act and attempted to discourage her from pursuing legal action, boasting that he had enough money to suppress the case.

She claimed the suspect stated that he had previously tried to court her on several occasions. Although she was said to be receptive to his advances, she allegedly refused to give him her personal contact details.

In the same message, the man reportedly described using a blade to injure her private parts in order to carry out the assault, claiming he initially encountered difficulty. The disturbing allegations sparked widespread outrage and sympathy online, prompting an official response from the Lagos state authorities.

Lagos govt responds to viral r@pe

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed that it had taken note of the viral video and was making efforts to reach the alleged survivor.

The agency urged the woman, or anyone with credible information about her whereabouts, to come forward so the matter could be properly investigated. In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), the agency said it was actively attempting to establish contact with the survivor to provide immediate support, appropriate intervention, and to ascertain her location.

It also appealed to the public to assist by sending direct messages through its official social media channels if they had useful information.

