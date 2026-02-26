A man has called out comedian Seyi Law over what he said about Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State

The comedian had stated that Oyebanji is doing great work in the state and should be given another term

Many agreed with the man and joined him in criticising the comedian over his remarks

Comedian Seyi Aletile, better known as Seyi Law, has been called out by an indigene of Ekiti State over his comments about Governor Biodun Oyebanji.

The comedian, while speaking at an event, said the governor was doing well in the state and deserved a second term in office.

Reacting, a man recorded a video to show what he described as the real situation in the state. He went under a bridge and filmed the area, which was covered in dust as motorists went about their activities.

The man noted that residents have faced health hazards daily for months because the place was left unattended. He added that the condition had remained the same for three years without government intervention.

Man shows state of roads and school in Ekiti

The man also visited another location and showed the condition of some roads in the state. According to him, many of the roads are filled with potholes, as he criticised Seyi Law over his remarks

He further visited a primary school, explaining that although it was built in 2014, it now requires renovation. He entered one of the classrooms and pointed out that the roof had not been completed despite the building being used for learning.

He stated that when Seyi Law speaks about the government’s performance, he should be mindful of the realities on the ground.

Fans agree with Ekiti man

Many people supported the man’s claims, alleging that Seyi Law was backing the APC-led government for personal gain.

Some also criticised the comedian for sending his family abroad while supporting the current administration, even as others continue to complain about conditions in Nigeria.

Here is the Instagram video of the man below:

Fans react to video about Seyi Law

@ i_am_sa_m reacted:

"Why putting brother? Person wey no get sense no deserve respect."

@theperfectgiftandsouvenirs stated:

"Youth are not smiling these days and I like it.. Let’s also use that ginger and vote out bad governance."

@ibrahimtraorelover4life shared:

"Seyi law aka belle infrastructure. Anybody wey dey support apc no dey ever get integrity"

@senatorodeh said:

"A man who eats from the corrupt system can never see anything wrong in what his supporting."

@justiice4all stated:

"The amala wey call himself seyi don move his family go uk come dey Niigeria dey campaiign for APC."

