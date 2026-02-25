Kenneth Okonkwo has alleged that the recent attack on ADC leaders in Benin City, Edo State, was orchestrated by the government to eliminate political opponents

The actor claimed that three former governors, including Peter Obi, were at the venue when the incident occurred, yet adequate security was not provided

Okonkwo described police investigations as ineffective and called for an independent probe into the attack, warning that justice in Nigeria often dies with investigations

Popular actor and lawyer Kenneth Okonkwo has accused the Nigerian government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of being behind the attack on opposition leaders, including Peter Obi, in Benin City, Edo State.

Okonkwo, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the revelation on February 24 during an interview with Arise TV, describing the incident as a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices.

He explained that the attack was not random but a planned move to intimidate political opponents and weaken opposition parties.

“This was an assassination attempt by people I can describe as either the governmental people or their agents. This is genocide against political opponents,” he said.

Okonkwo claimed that the ruling party, APC, was working towards creating a one-party state by targeting opposition leaders.

“This government has started trying to do genocide against political parties. You must have heard when they said that it’s like we are tilting towards a one-party state, and this was orchestrated by APC to ensure that there is no other party,” he stated.

Kenneth Okonkwo details the Edo state attack

He stated that while no deaths were recorded, several people sustained injuries during the attack.

“We cannot say that they killed anybody, but other people were injured. We are yet to know about the casualty figures because it happened today,” Okonkwo explained.

Okonkwo noted that three former governors, including Peter Obi, John Oyegun, and Professor Osunbor, were present at the venue, but security was withdrawn before the attack.

“You know, this government, in order to ensure the intimidation of the opponents, they withdrew, purportedly, the security. If the security was there, they wouldn’t be attacked,” he said.

He added that the matter had been reported to the police but expressed doubt about the outcome of investigations.

“In Nigeria, ‘investigation’ is often the graveyard of justice. We are calling for an independent probe. We don’t want a report from the people we are accusing,” he declared.

Despite the incident, Okonkwo said ADC would continue its campaigns and engagements with Nigerians.

“We are not going anywhere. We will continue our engagements. We will talk to the people. We will show them that we are not afraid,” he concluded.

Netizens react to Kenneth Okonkwo's allegation

@NigIsland said:

"Kenneth, this is reckless clown. Calling it a government backed assassination attempt without a concluded investigation is political theatre. That is a criminal allegation. It requires hard evidence, security findings, arrests. Not press speculation."

@001Xtasy commented:

"This is really getting serious. When a governor says someone's security is not guaranteed, and then an attack happens, people will definitely start asking questions. Whether you like Peter Obi or not, nobody deserves violence just because of politics."

@XActivistJerry wrote:

"This is beyond politics it's a direct assault on democracy and freedom of movement. Peter Obi must stay safe, and those responsible (including any sponsors) need to face real accountability."

@topemark1 said:

"It was staged to gain the people's sympathy. They would have accomplished their mission if it was real. Was there any resistance to this so called attempt on obi's life?"

