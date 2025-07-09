Kenneth Okonkwo, former Labour Party spokesperson, said only a strong northern candidate can defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election

Kenneth Okonkwo, former spokesperson for the Labour Party’s 2023 presidential campaign, has stated that the only way to unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election is by fielding a strong northern candidate.

He said opposition parties risk handing Tinubu an easy victory if they push forward a southern candidate like Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi.

Speaking during an interview on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme aired on Tuesday, July 8, Okonkwo said:

“My strategy this time around is that I am going to support a northerner in 2027... If the whole north is willing to support an Atiku, why not? If they support a Tambuwal, why not?”

Southern candidate will favour Tinubu, says Okonkwo

Okonkwo argued that presenting a southern flagbearer would amount to zoning the ticket to Tinubu, who is also from the South.

According to him, this would play directly into the president’s hands and ensure his re-election.

“Anybody telling you to bring a fresh southerner to compete against Tinubu is trying to zone the ticket to Tinubu—and Tinubu will win outright,” he warned.

He further said that even if a candidate from the South-East wins, the powers that be could still “steal it from him,” citing the 2023 election as an example.

“Peter Obi won the election in 2023, and they stole it from us,” he claimed.

Okonkwo: Only a northern candidate can balance the power play

The actor-turned-politician added that a credible and widely supported northern candidate, paired with a competent southerner, stands the best chance of dislodging the ruling party.

He maintained that such a strategy would avoid regional bias and make it harder for electoral victory to be undermined.

Okonkwo stressed that Nigeria’s political structure makes it difficult for a non-establishment candidate to win without full backing, especially when running against an incumbent from the same region.

Okonkwo, who left the Labour Party in July 2024, said his decision was influenced by internal disagreements and Peter Obi’s lack of decisive leadership. He has since distanced himself from the party and the growing opposition coalition.

ADC emerges as opposition platform for 2027

Last week, members of the opposition coalition officially adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as their platform for the 2027 general election.

While the coalition includes political heavyweights from various parties, Okonkwo insists that unless they adopt a strategic and inclusive approach, they may not succeed in defeating Tinubu.

