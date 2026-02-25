No fewer than five worshippers at a Celestial Church of Christ in Uso, Owo local government area of Ondo state, were reportedly abducted by gunmen during an early hours attack on Wednesday, February 25.

It was learnt that the assailants stormed the church at about 1 am while they were having a service, they abducted the worshippers and took them to an unknown location.

Police confirm kidnapping of Celestial church worshippers in Ondo Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, confirmed the attack in a message he sent to journalists in Akure, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The police boss explained that the command has mobilised its operatives to the scene, in collaboration with the Nigerian Army and local vigilante groups, in a coordinated rescue operation.

Source: Legit.ng