Former Anambra State governor , Peter Obi , has spoken strongly about his political plans ahead of the 2027 presidential election

He also addressed recent developments around his former party and why he made a major move

Obi also used the opportunity to reassure supporters, while also raising concerns about national issues

Legit.ng Journalist Muslim Muhammad Yusuf is a 2025 Wole Soyinka Award winner, with over 8 years of experience in investigative reporting, human rights, politics, governance, and accountability in Nigeria.

Former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, has declared that he will contest the 2027 presidential election, insisting that no alleged attempt to block his ambition will stop him from appearing on the ballot.

Obi made the statement at the OBIDIENT Conference and the official declaration of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, says he will contest the 2027 presidential election regardless of alleged attempts to block his candidacy. Photo: @Yunusa Tanko

Source: Twitter

The former Labour Party presidential candidate, who recently joined the ADC, said he dumped the Labour Party after receiving information that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would not recognise the party’s leadership if he remained there.

“I left LP when I got informed that as long as I remain in the party, INEC will not recognise its leadership, that the federal government doesn’t want me on the ballot,” Obi said.

Obi: I’ll contest the 2027 presidential election

Obi told supporters that he is determined to contest the election, regardless of what he described as efforts to stop him.

“I want to assure you that I will contest the coming election even if it is held in their bedroom, and if they don’t want to transmit the results, we will transmit them for them,” he added.

Obi attacks Tinubu’s borrowing record

As reported by The Cable, the former governor also criticised the borrowing record of the current administration, claiming it has taken more loans than previous governments.

According to him, many of the loans will be repaid far into the future, long after those responsible for the borrowing may no longer be alive.

“The current administration has collected more loans than every other administration, and most of these loans will be repaid from 2045 to 2050,” Obi said.

Obi said if elected, his administration would prioritise investment in education and healthcare, stressing that development is not possible without strong human capital.

He also used the opportunity to speak about what he described as his personal record in office, including his stance on public accountability.

“When I became governor of Anambra, I advised my wife to forget about the Office of First Lady because we were not elected together,” he said.

Obi also claimed that while he approved over 100 Certificates of Occupancy on government land, he did not obtain any for himself or members of his family.

Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, says he will contest the 2027 presidential election regardless of alleged attempts to block his candidacy. Photo: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Obidient Movement urges mobilisation

Meanwhile, Tanko Yunusa, coordinator of the OBIDIENT Movement worldwide, urged supporters to intensify mobilisation ahead of 2027 and rally behind the ADC.

Ben Smith, Akwa Ibom state coordinator of the movement, said the next election offers an opportunity for generational change.

He said the 2027 election should be seen as a chance to secure jobs for young Nigerians, improve security, restore dignity for workers, and give citizens renewed hope.

Obi leads protest at National Assembly

In an earlier story, Legit.ng reports that on Monday, February 9, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, joined hundreds of protesters at the National Assembly complex in Abuja to demand that lawmakers restore mandatory real-time electronic transmission of results in the proposed amendment.

The demonstration, tagged “Occupy the National Assembly,” was organised by members of the Obidient Movement, National Opposition Movement, and other activists.

Protesters marched from the Federal Secretariat to the National Assembly carrying placards with messages such as: “Our votes must count,” “No to electoral fraud,” “Protect democracy now,” and “Stop betrayal of the ballot.”

Source: Legit.ng