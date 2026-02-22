Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi - Wellington celebrated her 40th birthday on February 22, with breathtaking photos and a heartfelt message of God's preservation in her life

Nollywood actress, singer, and entrepreneur Adesua Etomi-Wellington marked her 40th birthday in grand style on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share breathtaking photos and a heartfelt message to celebrate the milestone.

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington celebrates her 40th birthday with stunning photos and a powerful message about gratitude and God's faithfulness.

Adesua Etomi, who is married to singer and politician Banky W, revealed that she had long anticipated this new chapter of her life and expressed gratitude for reaching it.

She explained that turning 40 was not just about age but about recognising God’s preservation in her journey.

Adesua shared how much more aware she has become of life’s blessings and urged her fans to join her in thanking God for keeping her.

She wrote:

“Chapter 40. I’ve been waiting for you. Please thank God on my behalf. He has preserved my life, and I’m aware of it now, more than ever.”

The actress also described herself as blessed, loved, confident, and fine, reflecting her joy and contentment at this stage of her life.

She emphasised that her birthday was not only a personal celebration but also a testimony of faith and gratitude.

“Forty, Blessed, loved, confident and fine.”

Her post quickly drew admiration from fans who were captivated by the elegance of her photos and the heartfelt message accompanying them.

Celebrities, including comedian AY Makun, Temi Otedola, Omoni Oboli, Korra Obidi, Yhamo Lee, Hilda Baci, and Adeoluwa Enioluwa, flooded Adesua Etomi's comment section with celebratory messages.

Check out Adesua Etomi's birthday post below:

Fans and celebrities celebrate with Adesua Etomi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@aycomedian said:

"40 looks graceful, powerful and timeless on you. Here is to more purpose, joy, good health and continued excellence on screen and beyond. Cheers to a beautiful new chapter."

@enioluwaofficial commented:

"Happy birthday Queeeennnn! You look so beautiful and the glory of God radiates all over your life. I pray the 4th floor comes with all its blessings and everything you wish you for. Enjoy your day!"

@hildabaci wrote:

"Happy birthday most beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@temiotedola said:

"Happy Birthday 🎂💙"

@korraobidi reacted:

"You look divine. This isn't even fair 😂 How is this possible? Happy Fourth Floor queen. Forever the main Rume 🤭"

@yhemo_lee commented:

"Happy birthday big mommy 😍😍😂😂🎂"

@omonioboli wrote:

"Happy birthday sweetheart 🎂🥳❤️"

Celebrities including AY Makun, Temi Otedola, Hilda Baci, and Korra Obidi congratulate Adesua Etomi as she celebrates 4her 0th birthday. Photo credit: adesuaetomi

