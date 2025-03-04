Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi Wellington had the attention of the internet as she shared her struggles with morning sickness as a pregnant mother

This came after People reported that a lady named Jess Cronshaw died while suffering from the ailment

According to the news platform, Jess took her life after being bedridden and unable to get relief from severe morning sickness

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has opened up about her battle with morning sickness, medically known as hyperemesis gravidarum, following the death of another woman who suffered from it.

According to American media outlet PEOPLE, the lady, Jess Cronshaw, took her life while suffering from the severe ailment which causes acute nausea and vomiting, sometimes resulting in weight loss and dehydration.

Adesua Etomi narrates battle with morning sickness as a pregnant mum. Credit: @adesuaeomi

Source: Instagram

The new platform reported that the woman took her life after suffering from severe morning sickness and being bedridden.

Adesua responded to the news on her Instagram story. She expressed her annoyance that people do not grasp how serious the situation is.

She, however, thanked her husband, doctors, family, and friends for rallying around her.

The actress, who welcomed her second child last year, remarked that the issue is not regular morning sickness but rather a serious disorder that affects one’s living conditions.

“When I talk about the seriousness of hyperemesis gravidarum, people don’t get it, and I hate it. I am grateful for my husband, my doctors, family, and friends who rallied around me.

It is not an ordinary morning sickness. It is a serious condition that literally affects the quality of your life”.

See her post below:

Adesua Etomi shares her battle with hyperemesis. Credit: @adesuaetomi

Source: Instagram

More details revealed that Susan Cronshaw, the mother of the young mum who took her life, mentioned that while she was suffering from severe pregnancy sickness, no one took the disease seriously and that if one person had assisted her daughter, "it would have changed the outcome altogether."

Susan Cronshaw stated that he is sharing her daughter Jess Cronshaw's story because "I don't want anyone to feel like Jess did." She felt as if no one was listening, and they weren't. It felt as if you were being driven from pillar to post. Nobody took it and was in charge of it.

She informed ITV News that the deceased had been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe kind of pregnancy illness that Kate Middleton famously suffered from.

“She couldn’t drink, she couldn’t eat, her weight was dropping off her. Her skin was white. She just wasn’t Jess,” Susan said.

In a sad voice message to a friend, Jess expressed that it was the most difficult experience she has ever had. The persistent nausea provided no relief. }

I spend my days in bed. It's horrible," Jess said.

Susan claims that no one realised how sick her daughter was and that Jess was given anti-nausea medication but then told not to take it because it could endanger her baby.

