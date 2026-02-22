Regina Daniels has gifted herself a pre-owned 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV, estimated to be worth millions of naira

This personal gift was delivered to the actress just two weeks after she splashed millions on her mother by buying her a truck and an SUV

Fans and well-wishers couldn't help but marvel at the lavishness of Regina Daniels, while praising her for taking care of her family

The popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, has added a luxury ride to her garage, a pre-owned 2024 GAC Trumpchi M8 SUV reportedly worth millions of naira.

The expensive gift came just weeks after Regina surprised her mother, Rita Daniels, with two new cars following an accident involving one vehicle and the retrieval of another by an unknown individual.

Interestingly, Regina did not announce the new purchase herself for reasons unknown aside from the fact that she has been away from social media for a while now.

The big reveal was done by her brother, Sammy West, on his Instagram page, as the actress has stayed off social media for over a month. Her last post was on January 12, 2026, around the period reports surfaced about a custody battle involving her child and her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

Sharing a video of the luxury vehicle delivery, Sammy excitedly captioned it, “Match am, Match am,” while tagging his sister. The video also carried a subtle message believed to be directed at critics who often doubted the actress or attributed such luxury acquisition as a fake display.

It read:

“Don't believe anything you see on the internet no be for this side.”

Fellow public figures, including Chioma Nwaoha, BBNaija's Phyna, and many others, joined fans in showering congratulatory messages on the mother of two, praising her for prioritising herself and her family.

Regina Daniels’ brother reveals her new multimillion-naira ride. Credit: sir.sammywest, regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Regina Daniels' new car

While many showered the actress with love and congratulations, critics also flooded the comments with their opinions. Legit.ng gathered a mix of both below:

