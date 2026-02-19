An Amenuso Choir member shared an emotional WhatsApp chat she had with late singer Nanyah before her death

In the exchange, Nanyah offered vocal advice and sent voice notes to help improve Betsy’s singing

The touching conversation moved many online as fans continued mourning the late singer’s passing

A member of the Amenuso Choir, identified as Betsy Uzoigwe, has shared an emotional WhatsApp chat she had with the late singer Ifunanya Nwagene, popularly known as Nanyah.

The late singer, who died after a snakebite on January 31, 2026, continues to be remembered by friends, colleagues, and fans for her kindness and passion for music.

A WhatsApp chat of Ifunanya coaching an Amenuso choir member sparks emotions. Photo credit: Nanyahmusic/Facebook

The late singer was buried in her hometown in Enugu on February 14, 2026. A thanksgiving service was also done in her honour the next day on February 15, 2026.

Chat of Amenuso Choir with Nanyah

In the chat shared online, Betsy reached out to Nanyah for advice on her singing performance.

She wrote:

“Abeg, how do I sound? Let me just know if I will run, cause na force them dey force me.”

Responding, Nanyah encouraged her to improve her vocal delivery.

An Amenuso Choir member shares a WhatsApp chat she had with Nanyah. Photo credit: Nanyahmusic/Facebook

“You have to open up well,” the singer replied.

She also sent three voice notes demonstrating how the sound should be produced, along with additional instructions to guide her.

After listening to the guidance, Betsy expressed appreciation for the help she received.

“Chaii. Ifunanya thank you. This will really help,” she responded.

Watch the video of Nanyah's chat below:

Reactions to Nanyah's WhatsApp conversation

The touching exchange moved many social media users. Some of the comments are below.

Patience Ugo Okafor commented:

"Hmmmm. Rest on dearie. Keep singing with the angels."

Joy Chioma stated:

"Rest on Ifyyy. May God grant your soul."

Sandy Sandy wrote:

"Can I heal in peace? God!"

McDonald Mohammed said:

"See the lady is way too perfect to live among men, she is just too pure spirited, humble to the core, watin happen? all I can say is God never wants his own to see corruption, who knows after all these recognition she will go astray thereafter. God jejely collect him thing,......you all should deal with it, I have never been so sad for a death of a stranger, despite knowing the brother as my CYON DOS 1, very humble family."

Imelda Nwokoro wrote:

"Such a selfless angel. Rest on sweetheart. You're loved."

Clara Odinaka Ananeme commented:

"Hei death it’s not good o. You do us strong thing."

AkaGod Anthony said:

"Believe me that girl was really an angel in human form. Keep resting diva."

Itz Emmanuel wrote:

"Chaii. Nanya is truly an angel. An amazing soul."

