Apostle Johnson Suleman’s daughter has shared a testimony about God’s healing after battling an illness

In a video that surfaced online, she explained what she did in an attempt to ease the pain and gave praise to God

The video generated a series of reactions, with fans sharing their observations about her

Divine, the daughter of Omega Fire Ministries’ General Overseer, Johnson Suleman, has moved many to tears after sharing her testimony about overcoming a serious health challenge.

In a video that surfaced online, the young woman recounted how she battled an undisclosed illness that left her in intense pain.

Speaking before a congregation, she described the physical and emotional toll the sickness took on her life.

According to Divine, there were moments when the pain became so overwhelming that she asked God to take her life.

Divine Suleman shares more about her sickness

Sharing more, the daughter of the cleric Divine admitted that the struggle tested her faith deeply, as she endured what she described as one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Despite the ordeal, she said she never stopped praying. She explained that she did everything within her power to seek medical help, revealing that she underwent almost every medical test possible, except two.

At some points, she asked to take her life if he was not going to heal her.

Divine sings to God over healing

Apostle Suleman's daughter said that after so much distress last year, she experienced what she believes was divine healing.

She noted that she was moving from doctors to doctor and all her body was in pain from head to toe.

She promised that she will continue to testify before God about her healing.

Standing before the church, she gave praises to God for restoring her health and strength.

Fans react to Divine's testimony

Her emotional testimony sparked a wave of reactions online. While many praised her courage and celebrated what they described as a miracle, others expressed concern over the level of pain she endured before her recovery.

The video has since continued to circulate on social media, with supporters sending prayers and well wishes to the pastor’s daughter.

Here is the Instagram video of Divine below:

Reactions have trailed the testimony shared by the daugher of Apostle Johnson Suleman as many joined her in praising God. They noted that Gen Z shouls learn from her with the way she dressed in the video. Here are comments below:

@thubia2024 reacted:

"Thank God for you my baby."

@dicksonhenry92 shared:

"After some people will be giving excuses that they are Gen Z, is she not a Gen Z,do you see her lifestyle?"

@favourbelloivie stated:

"Father we say thank you."

@glory.ukwenga wrote:

"I bless God for her precious life and testimony."

