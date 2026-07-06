UEFA has reacted to FIFA’s decision to clear Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16

Balogun was sent off for a violent foul during the United States’ 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32

Reports suggested that the White House, under Donald Trump’s leadership, personally contacted FIFA to appeal

The European football governing body, UEFA, has hit out at FIFA for its decision on Folarin Balogun ahead of the USA vs Belgium clash in the World Cup Round of 16.

The only co-host left in the competition, USA, are set to face Belgium in the Round of 16 after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina and Senegal in the Round of 32.

FIFA clears Folarin Balogun to play against Belgium despite red card vs Bosnia. Photo by Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

Balogun scored for the USA and was sent off during their 2-0 win over Bosnia, and should have missed the Round of 16 fixture against the Red Devils.

However, the ban has now been suspended for a probationary period of one year, meaning he has been cleared to feature in the crucial fixture.

According to CNBC, the White House directly contacted FIFA to appeal the red card, with US President Donald Trump reacting after it was lifted.

“Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The incident sparked major concerns in the football community, with many condemning the decision, calling it political pressure on football decisions.

UEFA slams FIFA over Balogun’s case

UEFA has published a statement condemning FIFA’s decision to suspend Folarin Balogun’s red card punishment for a probationary period of one year.

“Yesterday’s decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line,” the statement reads.

“Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition. Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case, not.

“A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted.”

Folarin Balogun at USMNT training after FIFA cleared him to play against Belgium. Photo by Jamie Squire.

Source: Getty Images

UEFA claimed that the decision sets a bad precedent, which raises questions over the integrity of the competition and the world football governing body.

“A tournament is never a pure standalone and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole,” the statement added.

“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

FIFA has declined comment on the incident when asked by media organisations globally.

Belgian FA sends message to FIFA

Legit.ng previously reported that the Belgian FA released a strong statement after FIFA decided to suspend Folarin Balogun’s red card punishment.

Belgium cited Article 66.4 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which has applied at every World Cup, but the world football governing body has now violated.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng