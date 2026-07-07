The UK, in a bid to promote transparency, has explained how eligible applicants can get their visa application reviewed

The United Kingdom government explained that these specific steps must be taken within 14 days of receiving the refusal letter

It also explained the category of applicants who can request a review of their visa application and how to go about it

The UK government has made it easier for eligible applicants to request a review of certain visa and immigration decisions if they believe the proper process was not followed before their application was refused or denied by an immigration officer.

Information on the UK government website shows that this procedure is available only to those who currently reside in the UK or have applied from within the UK.

UK government shares steps to take if you believe your visa was wrongly refused. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance/Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

UK reveals who can request visa review

The government made it clear that this process is not a reconsideration request or an administrative review. Instead, it is a process eligible applicants can use if they believe the procedure leading to their visa refusal was not properly followed by the decision-maker.

The UK explained that some people can ask for their visa or immigration decision to be reviewed through a reconsideration request if they believe the immigration rules or policies were not properly followed when the decision was made.

According to the website, applicants must be in the UK to make the request. It is available only to three categories of applicants:

Applicants who applied in the UK to replace their visa with an eVisa (Transfer of Conditions). Applicants who transferred their indefinite leave to remain to an eVisa (No Time Limit). Applicants who plan to extend their stay, switch their visa, or settle in the UK.

It also explained that people whose applications were approved can still request reconsideration if they believe the type of leave they were granted or the expiry date is incorrect.

Those whose Transfer of Conditions (TOC) or No Time Limit (NTL) application was refused can also request a reconsideration if they have new evidence showing the date they applied, proof that their documents were genuine, or evidence that UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) had received important information before the decision was made, but it was not available to the team that handled the application.

However, the UK said these are the only types of new evidence that can be used. Applicants cannot submit any other new evidence that was not already received by UKVI before the decision was made.

UK government outlines process for eligible applicants to challenge visa decision. Image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

How to request visa review

The UK advised applicants to write a letter explaining why they believe the decision on their visa or immigration application was wrong. The letter must be sent to the team that made the original decision, using the address provided in the decision letter.

Applicants are expected to submit the request as soon as possible and no later than 14 days after receiving the decision on their application, and a reconsideration request can only be made once.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the UK Migration Advisory Committee suggested changes that could make it easier for skilled foreign workers, including Nigerians, to get jobs in the UK.

The committee said lower salary requirements for some jobs could help fill worker shortages in healthcare, engineering, education, and IT.

UK shares eligibility rules for SV visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK announced a major change to its visa system, confirming that from February 25, 2026, visitors who require a visa will no longer receive physical visa stickers in their passports.

Under the new system, eligible travellers will instead receive an electronic visa (eVisa), a digital record of their immigration status. The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) said the move is part of its transition to a fully digital immigration system.

Source: Legit.ng