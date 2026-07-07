Cristiano Ronaldo's World Cup career ended in heartbreak after Portugal's Round of 16 defeat to Spain

The 41-year-old left the tournament with two unwanted FIFA World Cup records despite another historic campaign

Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 edition was his final World Cup after Portugal's elimination

Cristiano Ronaldo's glittering FIFA World Cup career came to an emotional end after Portugal suffered a painful Round of 16 defeat to Spain, with the legendary forward confirming that the 2026 tournament would be his last appearance on football's biggest stage.

The 41-year-old captain walked off the pitch visibly emotional after Portugal's elimination, bringing the curtain down on a World Cup journey that spanned six editions and nearly two decades.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal looks dejected after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 16 match against Spain. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Although Ronaldo leaves as one of the greatest players to ever grace the tournament, statistics from the competition also showed that his final World Cup campaign ended with two records he would rather not own.

Speaking after Portugal's exit, the Al-Nassr forward admitted the defeat was difficult to accept.

"I'm sad to be leaving the World Cup like this," he said according to Sky Sports.

"I gave it my all. I did my best, and I'm leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I'll now have time to reflect and be with my family. I won't be making any rash decisions."

Despite confirming that his World Cup journey was over, Ronaldo declined to state whether he had also played his final match for Portugal, insisting he did not want discussions about his future to overshadow the national team's disappointment.

Ronaldo bows out after another historic tournament

Portugal entered the tournament with high expectations, and Ronaldo once again delivered memorable moments despite his advancing years.

According to FIFA, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star became the first footballer to score in six different FIFA World Cups after netting twice against Uzbekistan during the group stage.

Those goals further strengthened his remarkable legacy, while his successful penalty against Croatia also made him the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match.

However, Portugal's dream ended against Spain, denying Ronaldo one final opportunity to lift the only major trophy missing from his illustrious collection.

Cristiano Ronaldo shows dejection after the team's 0-1 defeat in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Spain. Photo by Ryan Pierse

Source: Getty Images

As the final whistle sounded, the Portuguese icon paused to acknowledge supporters inside the stadium before leaving the pitch with tears in his eyes, applauding fans while holding the captain's armband.

Two unwanted records overshadow farewell

While Ronaldo added several milestones to his extraordinary résumé during the tournament, Opta's latest statistics also highlighted two less flattering achievements.

The Portugal captain equalled the record for the most World Cup defeats by any player, joining Australia's Mathew Leckie, South Korea duo Son Heung-min and Hong Myung-bo, as well as Mexico legend Antonio Carbajal on eight losses in the competition.

His struggles in front of goal during Portugal's knockout run also placed him in another unwanted category. According to Opta, Ronaldo attempted 17 shots during the tournament without creating a single chance for a teammate, the highest figure recorded since detailed World Cup data collection began in 1966.

Despite those numbers, the veteran forward still finished his international World Cup career with 27 appearances and 11 goals, remaining the only player to score in six separate editions of the competition.

Martinez praises Portugal captain

According to ESPN, Portugal manager Roberto Martinez also confirmed he would step down following the defeat to Spain, describing the result as the end of an important chapter for the national team.

The Spaniard paid tribute to Ronaldo's leadership throughout the campaign, describing him as an outstanding captain whose influence extended far beyond the football pitch.

Martinez, however, declined to speculate on whether Ronaldo would continue representing Portugal after the World Cup, insisting the focus should remain on the team's efforts throughout the tournament.

Although Ronaldo never managed to win the FIFA World Cup, he leaves the competition as one of its greatest icons, with records that may stand for years to come.

Trump cites Messi and Ronaldo as examples for Balogun

Legit.ng previously reported that United States President Donald Trump defended his intervention in Folarin Balogun's controversial World Cup suspension, arguing that football's biggest stars should not miss crucial matches because of contentious refereeing decisions.

The American president referenced both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi while explaining his position, saying supporters pay to watch elite players and insisting it would be unfair to remove them from major games over incidents he considered accidental.

Source: Legit.ng