Atiku Abubakar, the 2027 presidential candidate of the ADC and former vice president of Nigeria, has hosted the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Gautier Mignot, at his Abuja residence

The ADC presidential flagbearer disclosed the visit of the EU leader in a statement, adding that they had a lengthy discussion

According to the former vice president, there was emphasis on the 2027 general election during the visit of the EU delegates to his residence

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria and the 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has played host to Gautier Mignot, the head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, at his residence in Abuja on Monday, July 4.

The 2027 presidential hopeful announced the development on his social media page later in the day, adding that he and the EU ambassador to Nigeria had lengthy discussions on several issues, particularly the 2027 general elections.

Atiku Abubakar hosts EU ambassador at his residence in Abuja Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku then expressed his appreciation to Mignot for the visit and the EU's commitment to free, fair, peaceful, and credible elections in Nigeria.

His statement reads in part:

"We engaged in productive discussions on issues of mutual interest between Nigeria and the EU, with particular emphasis on the upcoming general elections. I expressed my appreciation for the Ambassador’s visit and for the European Union’s ongoing commitment to supporting free, fair, peaceful, and credible elections, as well as efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s economy."

The visit of the EU ambassador to the ADC 2027 presidential candidate has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Àkànní said the EU ambassador should advise the former vice president to retire from politics:

"This is who @GautierMignot2 of the @EUinNigeria is fraternising with. I hope he finds time to read the write-up below. And advise Atiku accordingly to retire from politics and allow younger politicians the opportunity to lead."

Usman Abdullahi commended the visit:

"This engagement is timely and important. As 2027 approaches, Nigerians are looking to the international community to continue supporting a free, fair, transparent, and credible electoral process. The will of the people must prevail, and democratic institutions must remain impartial. Beyond elections, the country urgently needs accountable leadership and policies that restore public confidence, strengthen the economy, and improve the welfare of all Nigerians."

Messi Rebirth said that the visit has been regular during every election:

"You only host the EU delegation once every four years, during election periods. Meanwhile, insecurity and corruption are eating up the country. But it took your ambition to become president for you to host ambassadors. We don’t want a liability as president. Peter Obi is the only one who stands with the people and offers solutions."

Iba'Oluyole said the manner in which the former vice president put it appeared somewhat:

"The way Nigerian politicians say at my residence in many different locations in Nigeria de amuse me. Maybe, the ambassador doesn't have a single house in his home country."

You can read Atiku's full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng