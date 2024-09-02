Nigerian musician Timaya has reacted to a clip pf of Apostle Suleman flying economy after a man outed him on Twitter

It will be recalled that Apostle Suleman revealed on to his congregation sometime in 2021 that he bought his third private jet during Covid-19

However, massive reactions have now trailed the video, including that of Timaya, whose comment is now trending online

A Nigerian man traveling on a plane has shared a video of Apostle Suleman flying economy class after he claimed to own three private jets.

The said man caught the attention of many after he shared a video of himself on a plane, and soon directed the camera angle towards Apostle Suleman.

The man posted the clip to Twitter, causing Nigerian hitmaker, Timaya to also comment on it.

According to Timaya, the man of God tells too many lies. This comes after another comment read that Suleman once said to his congregation sometime in 2021 that he bought his third private jet during Covid-19.

The said man was eventually seen taking a photo with the man of God.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that Suleman buzzed the internet after his daughter was seen preaching at one of his teen conferences.

How fans reacted to the clip

See how some netizens reacted to the video of Apostle Suleman flying economy:

@mayorsoj:

"Don’t be too quick to judge .. He fit Dey service the jet for mechanic side."

@lightbeatz.classicL

"No be to get private jet, you get diesel or Fuel."

@triple.tboy:

"I'm not supporting timaya but, I respect a man who calls you out directly, without beating around the bush."

@lloyd_drixt:

"Your member dey use toilet travel you dey use flight."

@be.nnett1842:

"So because you have plenty food stuffs in the house means you won't ever eat in the eatary anymore? SMH

@buddyify_:

"This generation ready for pastors."

Timaya stays uninterested after hearing Whitemoney perform

Meanwhile, Timaya and Whitemoney have hit the studio to work together and a video of the two has been signed on social media.

In the recording, Timaya was seen taking his part and when it came to Whitemoney's turn, he was only making some sound.

After hearing what Whitemoney was singing, Timaya was just stirring into space as he seemed not interested in what was going on.

