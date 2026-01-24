BBNaija star Pere Egbi has thrown his weight behind Pastor Chris Oyakhilome following mixed reactions trailing a healing session at his church

The reality star recalled his personal experience with the popular cleric and how he healed his left hand

His testimony has further sparked debate as Nigerian netizens share diverse views on social media

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Pere Egbi has shared a personal healing testimony from years ago, where Pastor Chris Oyakhilome declared his surgically complicated left hand “healed” during service.

According to Pere, the experience bolstered his faith in divine intervention through the pastor.

The reality star made the revelation while reacting to a viral video of Pastor Chris commanding ten stretcher-bound individuals to stand and walk during a healing service.

Pere countered online skepticism by sharing his personal encounter, saying:

"I’m watching the video of ten people getting up and walking after Pastor Chris told them to get up, and I’m also reading some strange comments about it. I encountered him many years ago. I remember being on a healing line, seeking healing for my left hand, which had complications from surgery. At the time, there were still issues from the procedure. He had not yet started the healing school then. It was a Monday, and the program was called 'Faith Clinic.' The church was not nearly as large as it is now. He walked up to me in that line, held my left hand, looked at me without blinking, and simply said, 'Healed.' Fast forward to today… years later… my left hand remains healed. I had shared this story before, those who follow me closely must’ve heard me say it."

Pere added that there were many reasons he believes God heals through Pastor Chris.

"You cannot take that experience away from me. And he teaches the word. I do know what I know," he said.

The tweet Pere Egbi shared, recounting his personal encounter, is below:

Reactions as Pere defends Pastor Chris

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

indokhem said:

"Though I believe in Miracle as a Christian however d way those ten got up make me wonder, could dis be miracle or Magic. There are some miracle that it's will announce itself. If a person like Yinka Ayefele can get this miracle from any of our pastors. Thats alone is evangelism."

xonphused commented:

"He should go to hospitals and heal people with this power if it’s true. Crazy how miracles only happen in churches and not the streets and hospitals."

Edenlife9 commented:

"Thank you for sharing. I believe in miracles, I also believe churches that broadcast miracles should publicize the medical reports of the recipients as stipulated by NBC."

dsetminder1 said:

"Miracles happen but Omo their rising was so sudden Psychologically recovering from ailments takes some cautious move from the brainnn and gradually circulates to other parts of the body."

