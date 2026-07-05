An alleged video of the family of the late bouncer, who reportedly died in Sam Larry's car crash, has surfaced online

In the recording, his wife appeared inconsolable, while their daughter was seen crying and saying she wanted to see her father

Many viewers were heartbroken by the video and offered prayers for the repose of the deceased's soul and for strength and comfort for his family

A viral video has surfaced showing the grieving family of Adewale, the alleged bouncer who reportedly died in the road crash involving socialite and music promoter Samson Erinfolami Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry.

According to multiple media reports, the music promoter was involved in a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos State. He is reportedly receiving treatment in the hospital following the crash, which allegedly claimed the life of his bouncer.

Reactions trail the heartbreaking video of late bouncer’s family trends. Photo credit@samlarry

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds online, the heartbreaking news was shared with the deceased's family as tears flowed freely.

His wife was seen sitting on the floor, surrounded by people who tried to console her over the tragic loss.

Late bouncer's daughter cries for her father

Sam Larry continues trending amid report odf his accident. Photo credit@samlarry

Source: Instagram

In the emotional clip, the deceased's wife and daughter appeared inconsolable as they mourned his death.

The little girl, who was being carried by a man, was heard repeatedly crying, "My daddy, my daddy, bring my daddy."

Other family members were also seen weeping over the heartbreaking loss.

According to reports, the vehicle carrying Sam Larry and Adewale allegedly collided with a trailer, leaving it extensively damaged. The reports further claimed that Adewale died at the scene, while Sam Larry survived the crash and is receiving medical treatment.

Here is the Instagram video of Adewale's family crying over the loss:

What fans said about the viral video

Here are comments below:

@am_amilly wrote:

"Why do y’all post things like this? Like showing a family in their most vulnerable moments. Like, what do you want to gain from this. Do we not already know that his family will be mourning at this point?"Sam larr

@daezyotah reacted:

"Oh the little girl, and then life begins.. May the odds always be in her favour. May God console the family."

@queenmum198 wrote:

"Where is my daddy touched me oh chia no child deserves this."

@teeto__olayeni shared:

"There’s a very thin line between life and death."

@detolanie reacted:

"Omo, pray God comforts the wife and daughter."

@jtwsolutionsltd commented:

"May his soul rest in peace at the Lord's bosom and may God grant the family the strength and fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss. Amen."

Sam Larry, and Naira Marley attend event

Legit.ng had reported that Naira Marley and his close friend, Sam Larry, were at a NURTW street party a few months ago, and their video surfaced online.

The two were seen dancing and vibing to the music of Wasiu Alabi Pasuma as they enjoyed their stay at the event.

A banner of ther NURTW unit where the party was held was placed above their head as fans dragged them over their presence at the event.

Source: Legit.ng